Montgomery Summit Announces 2021 Keynote Speakers & Presenting Companies

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Montgomery Summit presented by March Capital, the leading, invitation-only business and technology conference, today announced speakers and presenting companies for this year's conference, taking place virtually on March 3rd-4th. Hosted and curated by Summit founder Jamie Montgomery, the exclusive gathering enters its 18th year bringing together a global community of leading investors, entrepreneurs, and industry executives for two days of networking, insights on the latest innovations in business and technology, company presentations, forum and roundtable discussions, and keynote sessions.

For the first time ever, The Montgomery Summit is opening its plenary sessions (keynotes, fireside chats, and panels) at no cost, allowing for a larger global reach than ever before. "Our first virtual Summit will bring experienced leaders together to discuss groundbreaking industry innovations, including the unique challenges posed to businesses over the past year," said Jamie Montgomery. "Attendees can continue to expect unique insight gleaned through this year's presentations, the opportunity to schedule collaborative one-on-ones with industry experts, and thought-provoking conversations from our lineup of fireside chats and panel discussions."

Keynote & Notable Speakers

The Montgomery Summit consistently features global leaders and influencers as keynote speakers. This year, Summit guests will hear from luminaries who continue to drive significant and impactful innovation in technology and leadership:

Eric Yuan , Founder & CEO, Zoom

, Founder & CEO, Zoom Bill McDermott , President & CEO, ServiceNow

, President & CEO, ServiceNow Deepak Chopra , M.D., Founder, The Chopra Foundation

, M.D., Founder, The Chopra Foundation Ruzwana Bashir, Founder & CEO, Peek.com

Darius Adamczyk , CEO, Honeywell

, CEO, Honeywell Jim Whitehurst , President, IBM

, President, IBM Jennifer Tejada , CEO, PagerDuty

, CEO, PagerDuty Vasant Prabhu , Vice Chairman & CFO, Visa

, Vice Chairman & CFO, Visa Francis deSouza, President & CEO, Illumina

Cristiano Amon , President & CEO-elect, Qualcomm

, President & CEO-elect, Qualcomm Alexa von Tobel , Founder & Managing Partner, Inspired Capital

Panels with Industry Leaders

The Summit will also offer a series of panel discussions featuring executives from Nasdaq, Goldman Sachs, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, and Zynga.

Session topics include:

World of Investing Post-COVID

Leading During a Crisis

Education Post-Pandemic

Perspectives on the Indian IPO Market

Gaming

Presenting Companies

For its 2021 program, The Montgomery Summit has reinvigorated the format of company presentations to increase the energy and engagement of the virtual environment. The majority of presenting companies will be clustered into 16 blocks by industry sector, such as "Frontiers of Cybersecurity," "Intelligent Automation," "Cloud Infrastructure," "Real Time Payments," "The Re-invention of the Bank," "Re-inventing Supply Chains," "Optimizing the Data Layer," "The Future of Food," and others. Additionally, the Summit will highlight a number of transformative market-leading companies in a fireside chat format with moderated Q&A from the virtual audience. These companies include ASAPP, Forter, Freshworks, Rubrik, Qumulo, ThoughtSpot, Snyk, and Unqork. Company presentations along with additional program elements including virtual meetings and networking are available to Summit attendees with an all-access pass.

The Female Entrepreneur Program

The Montgomery Summit will host The Female Entrepreneur program for leaders in technology on Wednesday, March 3rd. The event will recognize, support, and celebrate female leaders. Virtual attendees will include entrepreneurs, C-level executives, and partners at leading venture capital firms. The program includes keynote talks from Ruzwana Bashir, Founder & CEO, Peek.com, and Alexa von Tobel, Founder & Managing Partner, Inspired Capital.

Since 2004, The Montgomery Summit has been the premier technology industry-insider event for entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, offering extraordinary opportunities for identifying investments and building relationships. This year's Summit is programmed thanks to presenting sponsor March Capital. Additional sponsors include Accenture, DC Advisory, EY, Macquarie, CIBC, IBM, Moss Adams, Nasdaq, and ASX.

About The Montgomery Summit

The Montgomery Summit gathers entrepreneurs, senior investors, and leading executives to discover the most important innovations in business and technology. The event features two days of company presentations, keynotes, fireside chats, plenary panels, and forums. Previously known as The Montgomery Technology Conference, the Summit has provided unparalleled opportunities to meet a diverse blend of technological visionaries and innovators from all over the world for almost two decades. For more information, visit www.montgomerysummit.com .

