Monotype Acquires an Award-Winning Type Collection from Sharp Type's Library and Welcomes Sharp Type as a Creative Partner

Monotype to acquire an award-winning type collection from Sharp Type foundry.

US-based foundry Sharp Type will join the Monotype Creative Partner Program, working alongside other independent foundries and Monotype on creative custom design work.

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Monotype , a global leader in type and technology, announced the acquisition of an award-winning type collection of 27 font families from the Sharp Type foundry in the US.

Monotype x Sharp Type, image © Sharp Type

Tom Rickner, Senior Director of The Monotype Studio, said, "I am thrilled this collection of acclaimed typefaces from Sharp Type are joining the Monotype library, enabling our customers access to these popular high-quality designs including such renowned superfamilies as Sharp Sans (a sleek and minimalist geometric sans-serif), Sharp Grotesk Global (the largest superfamily with 294 total fonts), and Beatrice (an exploration of contrast based on American Gothics)."

This collection will be available in Monotype's library for the first time and will reach new audiences through MyFonts and Monotype Fonts , which combine more than 150,000 fonts with the expertise of Monotype's world-renowned type designers and trusted, secure font management in a single platform.

Future releases from the Sharp Type foundry will also be available through the Monotype Fonts subscription platform.

Lucas Sharp, Co-Founder of Sharp Type, said "We are honored that Monotype has offered to be the steward and benefactor of this legacy collection of Sharp Type fonts. We have been blessed to work with an incredibly talented team of studio members and collaborators to build this collection, and we are proud to witness its impact on the aesthetic culture of our time. This partnership allows us to put the entirety of our focus on our new creative pursuits, where our passions truly lie, and leave the care of this collection in the capable hands of Monotype."

Sharp Type plans to continue its innovative independent work creating original, distinctive designs used by globally renowned designers and brands that have been the key to its success. Sharp Type will join Monotype's Premier Distribution and Creative Partner programs, distributing new font creations through the Monotype Fonts enterprise subscription platform as well as working with Monotype to solve typographic challenges faced by global brands.

Mike Matteo, SVP of Global Channels, Partnerships and Platforms at Monotype, said, "Monotype is committed to partnering with foundries, designers, brands, and individuals in the type community, to preserve the typographic history and safeguard the future of type. We are delighted to welcome Sharp Type to both the Premier Distribution and Creative Partner programs and look forward to these opportunities for collaboration as they move onto the next chapter of their typography journey."

