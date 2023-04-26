Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer Market to Reach $20.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The market for monocrystalline silicon wafers is driven by the global increase in demand for electronics and solar energy

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer Market by Type (4 Inch, 6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 Inch, Others), by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel), by Application (Solar Energy, Semiconductor, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global monocrystalline silicon wafer industry generated $10.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $20.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The market for monocrystalline silicon wafers is driven by the global increase in demand for electronics and solar energy. On the other hand, trade disputes, tariffs, and restrictions on the export of specific materials are a few factors that have an impact on the monocrystalline silicon wafer market. These factors have disrupted supply chains and increased costs for producers, restraining growth to some extent. Moreover, the upsurge in the adoption of industrial automation creates lucrative opportunities for the monocrystalline silicon wafer market.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the monocrystalline silicon wafer market. Lockdown imposed and extended by governments in several countries halted the production and manufacturing facilities all over the globe, creating a crisis and labor shortage.

It is found that the market experienced a decline between 2019 and 2020. considering the opinions of numerous industry experts from different points along the value chain, including LONGi Green Energy Technology, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, as well as the financial disclosure of various businesses in the monocrystalline silicon wafer ecosystem.

The global supply chain was also disrupted by the pandemic outbreak, leaving a significant gap in the system. Due to a temporary slowdown caused by the scarcity of raw materials, major players in the monocrystalline silicon wafer industry saw a drop in revenue for the fiscal years 2020 to 2021.

However, the market has recovered post the pandemic and continues to grow steadily. The major players in the monocrystalline silicon wafer market have moderately reduced their R&D budgets and are concentrating on next-generation products as a response to the negative effects of the COVID-19.

The 6-inch segment to maintain its dominance by 2032-

By type, the 6-inch segment held the largest share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. This is due to the fact that a 6-inch wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material, usually silicon, with a diameter of 150 mm (5.9 inches) and a thickness of 675 µm. These wafers are widely used in the semiconductor industry as substrates for the fabrication of electronic devices, such as integrated circuits, microprocessors, and memory chips. However, the 12-inch segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period. Crystalline silicon with a diameter of 12 inches is used to make 12-inch silicon wafers, which are thin slices of semiconductor material. To create microcircuits and CPUs, these wafers are sliced into smaller chips.

The direct channel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By sales channel, the direct channel segment contributed to more than 90% of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to direct channel sales, which are those sold by monocrystalline silicon wafer manufacturers directly to consumers without the assistance of distributors, online sales platforms, etc. These initiatives have paid off, and their success is a key factor in the prosperity of businesses operating in the monocrystalline silicon wafer market. However, the indirect channel segment would display the fastest CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period. This is owing to the benefit of an indirect channel is that it reduces costs by streamlining the supply chain and minimizing the number of middlemen required.

Asia-Pacific to garner the major share by 2032-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-fifths of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2032. Simultaneously, the same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.44% from 2023 to 2032. This is because the countries in the region are trying to become major manufacturing centers. Furthermore, the expanding electronic sector and rising demand for renewable energy sources contribute to the growth in the region.

Leading Market Players-

Addison Engineering

LONGi New Energy

GRINM Semiconductor Materials Co. Ltd.

Comtec Solar

Siltronic

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Pure Wafer

MCL Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

Ming Hwei Energy

SUMCO Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of the market players.

