Monoclonal Antibodies Market to hit USD 425 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Higher prevalence of cancer in the developed as well as developing nations has influenced the development activities of innovative targeted therapies across the pharmaceutical firms. Thus, the increasing rate of product launches catering to rising disease burden will drive the industry demand. With high mortality rate, the firms are continuously investing in R&D to offer effective treatment. Further, as mAbs have wide applications in the treatment of blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer.

The emergence of COVID-19 has severely affected huge population base leading to the number of mortalities across the globe. Newly emerging aggressive strains of the virus has driven the demand for development of highly sufficient and effective drug therapy. Thus, the researchers are focused to advance the treatment regimen with the use of mAbs. The companies are continuously launching beneficial therapies to reduce the number of infections associated mortalities. Recently, in February 2022, the U.S FDA confirmed an emergency use authorization (EUA) of a new monoclonal antibody developed for the COVID-19 treatment having ability to retain its activity against the new omicron variant.

Some major findings of the monoclonal antibodies market report include:

Rising funding and investment in product development owing to the significant growth opportunities for mAbs in future will augment the market revenue.

Increasing demand of targeted therapies for several complex and severe health conditions will spur the industry statistics.

High prevalence of cancer across the globe coupled with broader availability of mAb-based cancer therapeutics will boost the market forecasts.

Strong product pipeline catering to rarely identified and complex diseases will lead to numerous product launches in the coming years.

Monoclonal antibodies market from chimeric segment held more than 11% revenue share in 2021 owing to its advantages associated with product manufacturing and development such as batch-to-batch reproducibility and homogeneous specificity and affinity. Further, it has ability to generate huge quantities of fully characterized antibodies. Additionally, these are considered as reliable alternative to the available serum-based calibrators.

Autoimmune diseases segment is projected to grow at 12.4% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. This is highly attributable to promising effect of monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of range of autoimmune disorders including multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). For instance, the anti-CD20 mAb treatment is used among patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Also, mAbs have capability to target different cytokine proteins imparting the inflammation in RA. Thus, the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and availability of effective mAb therapies will lead to the escalated monoclonal antibodies market demand.

Specialty centers segment was valued at over USD 44 billion revenue in 2021. availability of specialized and focused disease treatment in these centers is driving the patient preference. These facilities are highly equipped with advanced technologies and required medical therapies for particular disease treatment that has helped to deliver high patient outcomes. Moreover, the government as well as other non-profitable organizations are helping to broaden healthcare facility network including specialty centers that will drive the segment revenue.

Asia Pacific monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to progress at 14.1% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. The major countries such as China, Japan and India with huge population base and improving product accessibility are significantly contributing to the market size. Further, the expansion of manufacturing capabilities by the leading players in the region will favor product sales and distribution. Additionally, these countries are focusing on speedy product approvals by aligning its regulatory and drug approval process.

Notable companies in the global monoclonal antibodies market including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Novartis AG.





