monieworx's First 100 Days: Empowering Retail Investors and SMEs alike

Obelix marks a hundred days of operations as a regulated Crowdfunding Intermediary

monieworx is the digital funding portal operated by Obelix 4.1.1 Alternative Finance Ltd

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEC-regulated crowdfunding intermediary, Obelix, marks hundred days since it commenced operations. In that time, Obelix-operated funding portal, monieworx, enabled 3 SMEs raise 100 million from its retail investor community.

In this same period, the portal has consistently paid interest to investors every Friday in keeping with its proposition of weekly coupon payments. In addition, It is note worthy that the 30-day and 45-day notes hosted on the portal have fully redeemed.

While returns on traditional investments are typically received monthly, quarterly and sometimes yearly, monieworx has introduced weekly interest payments. The increased frequency of payments gives investors greater control over their cashflow.

Obelix is proud to announce zero-default by the 3 SMEs that raised funds on the portal. This attests to the advantage of investing through regulated crowdfunding portals. Businesses fundraising on monieworx must go through a thorough vetting process that ensures only the most promising ventures with established and viable business models can secure funding from the growing community of investors on the platform.

Obelix recently introduced an improved version of the monieworx web and mobile apps; allowing investors to conveniently view their investment portfolio through a quick access dashboard that consolidates their account balance, token balance, and income in a single view.

With this latest upgrade, investors can effortlessly participate in crowdfunding campaigns and manage their investment portfolio more efficiently from the device of their choice.

This notable achievement highlights monieworx's unwavering commitment to providing user-friendly solutions that adapt to the changing requirements of its users.

Obelix is a SME financier in Nigeria that recognises the growing potential of crowdfunding as a transparent and simple financial solution, delivering substantial benefits to the local economy. Crowdfunding enables investors of all economic backgrounds to support worthwhile projects; driving innovation and growth in Nigeria.

For more information on monieworx's journey, please visit https://monieworx.com/welcome/ or connect with us on social media (handle: our_monieworx), where the most promising SMEs and like-minded investors learn from and support each other.

