Mongolian Culture Minister chosen to lead body representing female political leaders in the Asia-Pacific

Nomin Chinbat is the new Chair of the Women's Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties

The Minister has highlighted promoting more gender inclusive politics in the Asia-Pacific as a key priority

The 7th meeting of ICAPP's Women's Wing is taking place in Ulaanbaatar from 4th-7th August

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongolia's Culture Minister Nomin Chinbat has been chosen as the new Chair of the Women's Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

Holding its inaugural meeting in 2000, ICAPP brings together over 300 political parties from across the Asia-Pacific to help build an 'Asian community' and address common challenges. ICAPP's Women's Wing – which marks its tenth anniversary this year – focuses on creating a network of female politicians and other interested bodies to advance the cause of gender equality in the region.

The 7th meeting of ICAPP's Women's Wing has been taking place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, over recent days. In her speech to delegates, Minister Chinbat highlighted the critical role that women at all levels – whether in positions of national leadership or on the frontline response – had played in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges women still face in the fight for true equality.

Praising the work of the Women's Wing to date, the Minister said:

"Having achieved what we have thus far, it is incumbent on all of us in positions of influence to help others ascend the same ladders of opportunity that we benefited from, and to extend the hand of fellowship to as many women as possible."

On the disproportionate impact the pandemic had on women, the Minister said:

"Having relied on the efforts of women so much, it was to the world's collective shame that terms such as "she-cession" and "mom-cession" loomed so large over the economic fallout from pandemic."

"Let us make this pledge today: that we will not accept these injustices and are resolved that the remaining gender imbalances in our societies should – and will – be urgently addressed."

On the importance of involving more women in the political process, the Minister said:

"Our work must focus on ensuring women and girls have the ability to shape the world that is now emerging after the pandemic. We want examples of women leaders in government, business and wider society to become the norm, rather than the exception."

"By amplifying the voice of women in Government, we improve its ability to deliver with impact. We should welcome a diverse range of voices at all levels of government. Each of us can bring a wealth of unique experiences that helps challenge previous assumptions, propose new ideas, and deliver a political system that raises up all our citizens."

The Minister also highlighted in her speech the work being done to enhance gender equality in Mongolia. This includes:

Legislating to require that at least 30% of political parties' total candidates are women at the 2024 parliamentary election, rising to 40% for the 2028 parliamentary election

Giving a broad mandate to Mongolia's National Committee on Gender Equality and the National Human Rights Commission to lead work cross-Government work supporting women's empowerment

National Committee on Gender Equality and the National Human Rights Commission to lead work cross-Government work supporting women's empowerment Helping equip females with important new skills, with over 60% of university graduates in Mongolia being women

Last year saw significant progress made in terms of the representation of women in senior roles in Mongolia, with Brigadier General Bolor becoming the first woman general in the Mongolian Armed Forces, and Bolormaa Enkhbat becoming the first female governor of one of Mongolia's 21 provinces.

The Minister's term as Chair of the Women's Wing will last two years. The next Chair of the Women's Wing will be chosen by the country hosting the meeting of the ICAPP's Women's Wing in 2025.

