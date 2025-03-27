Moneypenny Unites Under One Brand as It Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

ATLANTA, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneypenny, the world's customer conversation expert, proudly marks 25 years of delivering exceptional service and innovation. As part of this milestone, Moneypenny is unifying all of its brands across the US, including VoiceNation, Alphapage, Sunshine Communication Services, and Choice Voice, under one internationally recognized name.

Left to Right- Jesper With-Fogstrup Group CEO of Moneypenny and Richard Culberson CEO North America, Moneypenny

This transition reinforces Moneypenny's dedication to a clear and dynamic future for its clients and people while reflecting the values and passion that have driven its success. Started in 2000 after a pivotal missed phone call resulted in a missed business opportunity, Moneypenny has since delivered world-class customer conversations to thousands of global businesses. Over the past 10 years, Moneypenny has expanded its presence across the US, growing under the Moneypenny, VoiceNation, Alphapage, Sunshine Communication Services, and Choice Voice brands. Now, all will operate under the beloved Moneypenny brand in its Atlanta and Miami offices, as well as virtually in hubs across the country. This unification enhances the ability to offer seamless customer communication solutions and strengthens Moneypenny's position as the world's customer conversation experts.

"As we celebrate 25 years of service, we are excited to express more clearly and concisely our passion to those we serve. By bringing the best of all of our businesses together under one brand, we make it easier for businesses to see the full range of solutions we offer, while also enhancing opportunities for our people. This transition underscores Moneypenny's commitment to excellence, innovation, and a unified global strategy." said Richard Culberson, CEO of Moneypenny North America.

"As a company proudly headquartered in Wrexham UK, a city with a rich history and a growing international profile, Moneypenny is proud to represent that same spirit of fellowship, excellence, and focus on what matters most, people," said Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny. "Just as Wrexham soccer has captured hearts across the US, Wrexham's own Moneypenny has captured hearts by connecting businesses, technology, and people on both sides of the pond. We couldn't be more excited to have all our teams driven by this shared spirit."

To mark its silver anniversary, Moneypenny will celebrate with a throwback "year 2000" prom for its US teams – a tribute not only to Moneypenny's remarkable quarter-century history, but also to a time before smartphones, live chat, and a global pandemic put companies on call 24-7. By embracing a unified brand, celebrating its legacy, and continuing to invest in its people and AI-driven solutions, Moneypenny is setting the stage for an even stronger future.

About Moneypenny

As the world's customer conversation experts, Moneypenny's unique blend of brilliant people and AI technology integrates seamlessly to deliver customer conversations that unlock valuable opportunities for businesses, 24/7. Available across all voice and text channels, Moneypenny responds to and fulfils requirements for thousands of UK and US clients who value their reputation and recognize that the key to sustainable growth is working with a partner who allows them to scale in an agile way. This year, Moneypenny proudly celebrates 25 years of service, having been named one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" seven times and earning recognition as a Great Place To Work (GPTW). Moneypenny was also named as 'Best Global Support' in The Forbes Advisor - The Best Answering Services of 2024.

