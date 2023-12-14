Moneycorp announces senior executive appointments

Richard Brice joins the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer

Claire Thompson joins as Managing Director of Global Banking Services

Adrian Walkling joins as CEO of UK International Payments

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneycorp ("the Company" or "the Group"), one of the world's leading cross border payments businesses, today announces the appointment of three new senior executives.

Richard Brice joins Moneycorp as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), succeeding Velizar Tarashev, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in July 2023. Richard joins Moneycorp from Barclays where he has spent the last 12 years, most recently as Managing Director, Barclays Bank plc Controller. Prior to this, Richard served as Head of Group Planning, Reporting and Analytics. Before joining Barclays, Richard held roles at the Financial Services Authority, Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group.

Richard will take up the role of CFO and join the Board of Moneycorp on 18 December 2023.

Claire Thompson joins the Company as Managing Director of Global Banking Services, responsible for the development of new banking capabilities. She has 25 years of international financial services experience, working in senior leadership positions across the UK, Europe and Asia. Claire joins Moneycorp from Mastercard, where she was an Executive Vice President in Enterprise Partnerships. Prior to this, Claire held positions at Standard Chartered, ABN Amro and RBS.

Adrian Walkling joins Moneycorp as CEO of UK International Payments, bringing over 25 years of international banking and client experience, particularly in transactional banking, FX and payments, to the Group. He joins Moneycorp from Lloyds Banking Group, where he was Global Head for Lloyds' Financial Services Team. Prior to this, Adrian held senior positions across a number of firms, including Medallia, Standard Chartered, UBS and Credit Suisse.

Commenting on today's announcement, Velizar Tarashev, CEO of Moneycorp, said: "I am delighted to welcome Richard, Claire and Adrian to Moneycorp. They are top-quality additions to our team as we accelerate our plans to deliver best-in-class global frictionless payments and banking services for our clients. Richard has a well-established track record of leading international finance teams and brings strong experience from across the finance industry to the role of CFO, and Claire and Adrian each have over a quarter of a century of international banking and global payments expertise. I very much look forward to working with them as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver for stakeholders."