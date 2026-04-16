Money News Network Partners With Entrepreneur to Scale in Business Podcasting

Money News Network adds Entrepreneur's flagship shows, extending its reach and leadership in business and finance media.

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Money News Network (MNN), a leading podcast-first financial media network, today announced a partnership with Entrepreneur to collaborate on distribution, growth, and audience development for Entrepreneur's top podcasts including "Problem Solvers," and "How Success Happens."

The partnership builds on MNN's position as a growth engine for business audio, combining the network's distribution, audience development, and revenue expertise with Entrepreneur's editorial strength and digital reach.

Nicole Lapin pictured in the Money News Network studio. After the original studio was destroyed in the Palisades fires, the MNN studio was rebuilt in partnership with U.S. Bank

Since launch, MNN has surpassed 86 million podcast downloads and achieved 105% year-over-year growth, well above industry averages. Its shows consistently rank among the top business podcasts on Apple and Spotify. Across its channels, MNN reaches 7.5 million people.

"At MNN, we've built a model that grows audiences, deepens engagement, and drives real revenue," said Nicole Lapin, founder of Money News Network. "Partnering with Entrepreneur brings trusted voices into a system built for scale and performance, and reflects how we believe modern business media should grow."

Combined, MNN and Entrepreneur reach tens of millions of business-minded consumers across podcasts, digital media, social platforms, and newsletters. Entrepreneur brings additional scale through its audience of more than 7 million digital readers, 16.5 million social followers, and 3.9 million magazine readers.

"It's all about impact and reach," said Bill Shaw, President of Entrepreneur Media. "Partnering with Money News Network allows Entrepreneur to expand our audio presence through a network that has already distinguished itself with impressive audience growth and performance. MNN's platform will help us serve more listeners in smart, modern ways."

About the podcasts:

"Problem Solvers," hosted by Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer, is a weekly deep dive into real business challenges and solutions. Feifer interviews entrepreneurs and CEOs about the obstacles they have faced, what worked, and how listeners can apply those lessons.



"How Success Happens," hosted by Entrepreneur vice president of special projects Dan Bova, explores the inspiring, entertaining, and unexpected journeys of influential leaders across business, entertainment, and sports on their path to becoming household names.

About Money News Network

Founded in 2023 by financial journalist and New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin, MNN has quickly carved out a niche in the crowded media space with its conversational, accessible approach to financial and business content and education. Additional MNN shows include "Money Rehab," "Help Wanted," "Trade Like Einstein," "Social Currency," "Mo News," "Leave Your Mark," "We Have Options," "Mi Mundo Rico," "The Money School," "Superwomen," and "Wall Street Daily."

About Entrepreneur Media

Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For nearly 50 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run, and grow their ventures Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration, and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

For Further Information:

Morgan Lavoie

morgan@moneynewsnetwork.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958779/MNN_studio_Nicole.jpg