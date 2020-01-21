Monerium and Algorand enter partnership to issue e-money on the Algorand protocol

Monerium will issue e-money on the Algorand blockchain protocol in order to support fiat-currency transactions on Algorand.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monerium (https://www.monerium.com/), the world's first authorized provider of licensed e-money for blockchains, and Algorand Inc. (https://www.algorand.com/), the world's first open source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol, announce a non-exclusive partnership to support the Algorand protocol in 2020 with Monerium's fully programmable and redeemable e-money.

Mainstream adoption of blockchains requires a reliable form of digital cash on-chain. Since receiving its e-money license in June 2019, Monerium has announced several B2B use cases for e-money, including a cross-border transaction in euros. Monerium now supports e-money across the EU, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein in US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, and Icelandic krona.

Algorand recently benefited from a significant upgrade, Algorand 2.0, which includes a number of features that enable sophisticated exchanges such as account quarantine, whitelist models, flexible asset reserve models and more.

"We look forward to supporting the Algorand protocol. Algorand incorporates key features for many mainstream use-cases, including stateless smart contracts and scaleable proof-of-stake consensus. The Algorand leadership has taken a pragmatic and deliberate approach in designing a blockchain for mainstream applications while staying close to the ethos of the open source community" states Sveinn Valfells, co-founder and CEO of Monerium. "Supporting new blockchains with mainstream relevance is a priority for Monerium."

"Monerium and Algorand have a shared vision for real-world use cases that are enabled by advanced blockchain technology," said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand, Inc. "We are thrilled that Monerium will be bringing their solution for e-money to Algorand and we look forward to our community's ability to leverage the technology for straightforward regulatory compliance."

About Algorand

Algorand Inc. built the world's first open source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol for the next generation of financial products. This blockchain, the Algorand protocol, is the brainchild of Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali. A technology company dedicated to removing friction from financial exchange, Algorand Inc. is powering the DeFi evolution by enabling the creation and exchange of value, building new financial tools and services, bringing assets on-chain and providing responsible privacy models. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

About Monerium

Monerium is a financial technology company with the mission of making digital currency accessible, secure, and simple to transact online. Monerium is the first and only company authorized to issue regulated e-money on blockchains. Using e-money issued by Monerium, individuals and businesses can store and send programmable digital currency online without going through traditional financial institutions and payment providers. More information can be found at monerium.com.

