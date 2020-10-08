Mondly Partners with Oxford University Press to Introduce An Enhanced English Language Learning Module Supporting 33 Languages

The collaboration between Mondly and OUP enables English language learning, assessment, and testing in 33 languages, including less common languages like Danish, Persian, or Hebrew. The new module offers easily accessible learning support with access to 3,500+ different questions and 108 different English language proficiency tests for each of the languages included in the partnership.

As part of this module, Mondly will now have lessons based on Oxford Practice Grammar tests and the Oxford 3000, and that are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) for reporting at levels B2, B1, and A2. These tests are based on CEFR guidelines and integrated into Mondly's pre-existing topics.

"We're very excited to partner with OUP to offer content and testing from their world-renowned English-learning resources," said Mondly CEO, Alexandru Iliescu. "There are over 1.5 billion people around the world currently learning English, including over 25-percent of our users. Mondly and OUP are the ideal team to comprehensively support and enable their learning journey."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Mondly, who have been pursuing innovative solutions for language learning for several years," said Harry Cunningham, Partnerships and Innovation Manager at Oxford University Press. "Improving education around the world, and working alongside partners by providing our leading expert content to help more learners access the resources they need, is fundamental to achieving our mission."

About Mondly

Mondly is a leading online language learning platform that enables over 60 million people from 190 countries to learn 41 languages. Launched in 2014, it quickly became a leading app in the mobile space, reaching #1 in Education in most European countries, Latin America and Asia.

Internationally acclaimed by outlets like Business Insider, CNN and Forbes, it's the first app to launch VR and AR experiences for learning languages, featuring innovative speech recognition and chatbot technologies. Mondly was also awarded "App of the Year" by Facebook, "Best New App" by Apple, and "Editors' Choice" by Google Play.

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world's largest university press with the widest global presence.

It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children's books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals.

