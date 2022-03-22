Mondly Is Offering Free Mobile Language Courses for Millions of Ukrainian Refugees

In light of the recent events, millions of Ukrainians were forced to flee their country to safety. As they leave their homes, livelihoods, and sometimes families behind, their only hope is to find a helping hand in neighboring countries. In this moment of crisis, linguistic obstacles should be the least of their concerns.

Wanting to support those in need, language learning app Mondly is committed to helping all the affected Ukrainians connect with people of other nationalities. The app unlocked its premium content for Ukrainian natives and offers courses for 25 European languages, including English, Polish, German, Romanian and more. Effective immediately, Ukrainian refugees can easily access all lessons by simply choosing Ukrainian as their mother language inside the Mondly app.

"It's really heartbreaking to see what's happening in Ukraine right now. I spent a month in Kyiv last year and got to know the people, the culture and their language. They're such warm and welcoming people, and they deserve so much better than this. I'm proud to be able to offer Mondly's language learning services for free to all Ukrainians in the light of the current situation", said Alexandru Iliescu, CEO and Co-Founder at Mondly.

"We are grateful to everyone spreading the good news to help the people who could benefit from Mondly. Now, more than ever, languages can work as a path to global friendship and peace."

Mondly focuses on practical topics and real-life conversations so everyone will only learn what matters most and get fluent faster. The app teaches everything from basic conversations to business content for personal improvement and workforce training. Its extensive language portfolio also provides Ukrainian courses in 25 European languages. Poles, Romanians, or Germans can all learn Ukrainian from their native languages if they wish to host or simply give a warm welcome to the refugees.

