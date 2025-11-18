Mondevo Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of Meight and Rebrands as MonTech, Singapore

Singapore's Premier AI Boutique becomes Mondevo Group's In-House Technology Powerhouse; Cristiano Motto appointed Head of AI & Technology across all Group pillars.

ABU DHABI, UAE and SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondevo Group today announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of Meight, the Singapore-based artificial intelligence development firm. Following the acquisition, Meight has been rebranded as MonTech, Singapore, serving as Mondevo Group's dedicated in-house technology division with more than 40 AI developers.

The acquisition reinforces Mondevo Group's position as the only AI-native integrated wealth and innovation ecosystem serving family offices worldwide.

Leadership and Integration

Under the leadership of Cristiano Motto, founder of Meight and a recognised pioneer in financial technology and artificial intelligence, MonTech will power all three of Mondevo Group's strategic pillars: Mondevo Wealth, Mondevo Ventures, and MondeVita. Motto has been appointed Head of AI & Technology for Mondevo Group.

Hussam Otaibi, Co-Founder of Mondevo Group, commented:

"We could not be more excited to welcome Cristiano into the heart of Mondevo Group. Not only is he the ideal leader to shape our AI and technology agenda, but he is bringing with him an exceptionally capable team that has already delivered solutions at scale across multiple sectors. Together, Cristiano and the MonTech team give us the depth and speed needed to execute on our ambitions."

‍Fabio Brambilla, Co-Founder of Mondevo Group, stated:

"This acquisition transforms our competitive positioning from strong to insurmountable. With MonTech fully integrated and Cristiano leading our technology vision, we now possess the only truly AI-native infrastructure in our industry. Our competitors are hiring consultants to add AI features. We own the AI company building our future. That difference compounds daily."

Building a Sustainable Technology Moat

The creation of MonTech makes a major step in Mondevo Group's strategy to embed AI at the core of its operations rather than as an external add-on. The group's proprietary algorithms, custom large language models, and a unified data architecture form a technology moat that competitors cannot easily replicate.

The integration also enhances cost efficiency and accelerates product innovation, reducing time-to-market for new AI capabilities from quarters to weeks and eliminating more than USD $8 million in annual external development costs.

About MonTech

Formerly known as Meight, MonTech has delivered more than 20 major AI projects across financial services, aerospace, and enterprise technology sectors throughout EMEA and APAC. The company's track record includes:

Building and scaling 7+ AI-powered startups , including FAIRTILE, an agentic AI decision platform

Delivering 15+ corporate AI transformations for major financial institutions and enterprises

Grown to 40+ AI professionals, including full-stack developers, data scientists, and distributed-ledger specialists.

Developed four core practices: Innovation Advisory, Product Development, Product Operations, and Venture Building.

Cristiano Motto: Visionary Technologist Leading Mondevo's AI Future

Cristiano Motto brings more than 20 years of experience spanning banking innovation, entrepreneurship, and deep-tech leadership. His background includes serving as Chief Innovation Officer at Barclays, founding multiple fintech ventures, and being recognised in the Top 30 Fintech Influencers in Italy for his contributions to AI and financial services transformation. He commented:

"Joining Mondevo Group as Head of AI & Technology represents the convergence of everything I've built throughout my career - combining institutional financial services expertise with cutting-edge AI development, and entrepreneurial execution. Mondevo's vision of creating the first truly AI-native wealth and innovation ecosystem for family offices is not just ambitious, it's the inevitable future of our industry. I'm honoured to lead the technology strategy that will make this vision a reality across all three pillars."

About Mondevo Group

Mondevo Group is an AI-native wealth and innovation ecosystem serving global family offices. The group operates through its three distinct pillars: Mondevo Wealth, Mondevo Ventures, and MondeVita, while being supported by MonTech, its in-house technology team in Singapore.

