Mondelēz, Publicis and D-ID join forces to forge new era of interactive, tech-driven marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondelēz International, the multinational advertising agency Publicis, and Digitas Vietnam have partnered with visionary Artificial Intelligence startup D-ID to transform food marketing into an interactive, user-driven experience.

The partnership launched in Vietnam, where Mondelēz's mooncake brand, Kinh Do, started a campaign to bring the spirit of Mid-Autumn Moon Festival alive. Mooncake is the highlight of this festival, and Kinh Do is Vietnam's most popular mooncake brand.

Thanks to proprietary machine-learning technology from D-ID , the Creative Reality™ company behind Deep Nostalgia , Mondelēz has created a customized website where viewers can bring memories of Mid Autumn festivals past to life. The successful campaign exceeded all KPIs. D-ID also recently partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures and with India's leading short-video app Josh to bring its disruptive technology to millions of users around the world.

In this collaboration, D-ID has unveiled for the first time its latest technology: Group Stitchback, the capability to automatically stitch multiple animated faces back into an image that has been brought to life. To create their own personalized Kinh Do greeting, users simply upload a single photo taken during a previous Mid-Autumn Moon Festival. D-ID's patented Live Portrait technology then 'automagically' animates faces in the photo to create a mini-clip with a warm holiday message. The clip can then be shared across social media platforms.

"The Kinh Do brand has been synonymous with celebrating the Mid Autumn festival in Vietnam for over 20 years. This year – more than ever given the current pandemic – celebrating the season with loved ones is vital in upholding the stories of cherished moments in years gone by. Mondelēz is proud to uphold those values by enabling consumers to revisit, personalize and share those cherished memories. We are thrilled to be working with D-ID on this extraordinary campaign, and look forward to future collaborations," said Simon Crowther, Vietnam Marketing Director at Mondelēz.

The partnership was created thanks to Publicis & Digitas Vietnam, the creative and data agency for Mondelēz.

"This is a coming together of head, heart and hand in one idea," said Anish Kotian, Deputy Managing Director at Publicis Vietnam. "Activating the Power of One, we formed a group of experts across Publicis Groupe from creatives, data, technology and media to bring the magic of Trung Thu to life." The D-ID team have been great partners who have helped in bringing this innovative idea to life.

"D-ID is the global leader in using AI and deep learning to breathe new life into people's memories. The opportunities presented by our technology are limitless, and as this advertising campaign shows, the potential relies only on the imagination and creativity of our partners," said Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID.

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based computer vision startup specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017, D-ID created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences such as Deep Nostalgia, which has generated nearly 100M animations since its launch in late February. With $23 million in funding from Y Combinator, Pitango, AXA, Foundation VC, AI Alliance, and others, D-ID aims to disrupt the media and entertainment industries with the creation of media using AI. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, visit https://www.d-id.com/ .

Mondelēz International empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Publicis Groupe is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 83,000 professionals.

