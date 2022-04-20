Momentum grows around the Vision 2045 campaign for cleaner business

Acclaimed production company TBD Media Group has brought together businesses from around the world and across industries to showcase the actions being taken today that set the standard for better practices that protect people, planet and profit.

In a series of compelling documentaries, TBD Media Group tells the story to a global audience of how the Sustainable Development Goals are being addressed: from transforming the investment markets to using the latest technology to decarbonize the supply chain, these films give thought leaders a platform for laying out their strategy to protect and repair our natural resources.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"We are seeing a huge shift in the attitudes of businesses around the world which are looking beyond short term profits to imagine a fairer future, cleaner planet and long term sustainability. The UN has laid down a huge challenge to the world's businesses and we are seeing the bravest and most passionate of leaders stepping up to that challenge. In a media environment that leads with bad news, I am proud to say that the TBD team of filmmakers is using their talent to bring hope to anyone who questions whether the problems of the world can be fixed. They can, and these films explain how."

Zanini believes that this kind of engagement is essential to driving positive change. He says:

"We don't have the luxury of pessimism. Only optimists can see a better tomorrow and TBD Media Group, as part of the news landscape, has a responsibility to highlight the progress that has been made by Vision 2045 businesses. Solutions to our most urgent problems are here, we just need to learn the lessons."

The Vision 2045 documentary series examines how the most ambitious businesses in the world are harnessing innovation to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Companies featured in this launch:

AMAG Group, Amprion, BDO Unibank, Beiersdorf, Chandos Construction, CIEL Textile, ITRenew, Kin + Carta, Parkland Corporation, SMS Group, Techem GmbH, Temasek International.

More information on the Vision 2045 Campaign may be found here: https://vision2045.com/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Jenna-LeighAncill

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.ancill@tbdmediagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800643/TBD_Media_Group_Climate_Change.jpg

SOURCE TBD Media Group