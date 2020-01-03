Momentum Dynamics - The Global Leader In Wireless Vehicle Charging, Appoints Michael McHale As Head Of Communications & Brand.

McHale brings deep experience in the automotive industry to Momentum Dynamics, beginning his career as an engineer at Land Rover in the UK. In the US, McHale headed Communications for the launch of the MINI brand and then worked on Communications Strategy for BMW NA before moving to Subaru as Head of Communications during the company's decade-long run of consecutive sales records.

McHale Joined EV startup Rivian in 2018 and guided the successful media launch of the brand at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and headed communications during significant investments in the brand from Amazon and Ford. McHale brings a strong understanding of branding and communications, including social media to Momentum Dynamics as the company enters its next phase of growth, spurred by upcoming business developments. He will lead media relations, brand development and social media for the decade-old company.

CEO Andrew Daga said, "We are at the beginning of an incredible period for Momentum Dynamics, propelled by an unprecedented transformation of the automotive industry and we are thrilled that Michael can bring his experience and drive to our communications and strategic business outlook."

McHale said, "I have been in no doubt for some time now that the future of transportation is electric - and within that, the future of EV charging is wireless. Having seen Momentum's technical leadership and imminent as well as long-term plans, I was thrilled to join the charge."

Momentum Dynamics is the market-leading original technology developer of high-power, efficient automatic wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries. Momentum has technology in operation today that proves the capability and necessity for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. The technology expands on the principle of resonant magnetic induction that was practiced by Nikola Tesla and others.

Momentum has developed unmatched technical primacy in wireless charging of electric vehicles, leading the market in fast, high power inductive charging with efficiency and pricing that is comparable or better than conductive DC fast charging systems. The capacity for Momentum's inductive charging technology to operate autonomously makes it the essential solution for driving range extension and high utilization vehicles such as advanced passenger vehicles, taxis, buses and all types of commercial vehicles. In transit bus applications, Momentum's system has been proven effective at power levels of over 200 kilowatts (kW) and the system is capable of delivering 450 kW.

Momentum Dynamics, located in Malvern, PA, practices world-class technology innovation and is recognized for the extraordinary accomplishments and unique expertise of its engineers and scientists. Momentum was recently named a winner of the 2019 Emerging Technology Award from Mechanical Engineering Magazine.

www.momentumdynamics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061053/Michael_McHale___Momentum_Dynamics.jpg

Related Links

http://www.momentumdynamics.com/



SOURCE Momentum Dynamics Corporation