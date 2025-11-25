MOMENTUM 2025 kicks off in Riyadh on 9 December

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, will host the inaugural Development Finance Conference "MOMENTUM" from 9 to 11 December 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The event is organized by the National Development Fund (NDF) under the theme "Where Development Finance Meets Action."

H.E. Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Development Fund, emphasized that the MOMENTUM Conference reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's comprehensive national transformation and serves as a strategic platform that unifies efforts and opens new horizons for national and international partnerships within the development finance landscape.

"MOMENTUM 2025 is more than a conference; it represents a new pathway for comprehensive and sustainable development. It aims to maximize developmental impact across society and the environment through a thriving and sustainable economy, while showcasing the Kingdom's position on the global stage as a leading destination for development transformation," H.E. Al-Tuwaijri said.

The high-level conference aims to advance the strategic directions of the NDF and its affiliated development funds and banks by enriching the development sector, enhancing ecosystem efficiency, and strengthening the sector's ability to meet national priorities. It also seeks to consolidate efforts and align objectives to ensure a sustainable developmental impact on society and the economy.

MOMENTUM stands as a strategic platform that reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to driving sustainable development. It is a pioneering national event that showcases the NDF's role in enabling comprehensive development transformation and enhancing integration among national development funds and banks. The conference provides a unique platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue on the future of global development finance and its role in advancing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

MOMENTUM also highlights the pivotal role of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises within the development finance ecosystem, recognizing them as fundamental drivers of economic growth, job creation, and competitiveness, in line with Vision 2030.

The conference will bring together members of the royal family, high-ranking officials, CEOs, global thought leaders, development experts, and economists. It will feature more than 100 local and international speakers representing a distinguished group of economic and development leaders from over 120 local and international entities. This reflects the conference's role as a global forum aligned with the leadership's vision to build a financing ecosystem that contributes to driving sustainable development and enabling vital sectors.

Organizing MOMENTUM reflects the NDF's role as a key enabler of development in the Kingdom and as a strategic institution leading the development finance landscape through its 12 affiliated development funds and banks.

The conference contributes to strengthening coordination and integration among development funds, banks, and global development finance institutions, while fostering partnerships with leaders from both the public and private sectors to ensure optimal resource utilization in support of achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.