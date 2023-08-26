Moment in Jiangnan -- Overseas Exhibition of Zhejiang Folklore Concludes Successfully in Denmark

Mirrored in Folklore, Dreaming Jiangnan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 22 to 24, the overseas exhibition of Zhejiang folklore themed "Moment in Jiangnan, When Zhejiang Folklore Meets Andersen's Fairy Tales", hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, China Cultural Center in Copenhagen, sponsored by Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center, was concluded successfully in Odense City Hall in Denmark, with the support of the 10th H.C Andersen Festivals.

The exhibition "Moment in Jiangnan, When Zhejiang Folklore Meets Andersen's Fairy Tales" showcased "The Legend of the White Snake" and "The Legend of the Butterfly Lovers", two quintessential items of national intangible cultural heritage of Zhejiang folklore with opera, crafts display and interactive programs. The three-day exhibition attracted fervent responses from local visitors and artists, who showed great interest in the traditional handicrafts and interactive intangible cultural heritage experiences from Zhejiang.

"Moment of Dream in Jiangnan" -- "Beautiful Folk Life" · Online Exhibition of Zhejiang Folklore featured four representative folklores of Zhejiang, namely, "The Legend of the White Snake", "The Legend of the Butterfly Lovers", "The Legend of Goujian", "The Legend of the Horse-Headed Lady" with opera, handicrafts and skills, music, film, television and other derivations. There are currently more than 100,000 internet hits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194848/image_5025608_35948745.jpg

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism