momencio unveils bold new brand and industry-leading features for event success

The new brand aligns with momencio's unprecedented AI-powered event lead capture and activation, focusing on accelerating sales.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- momencio, the leading platform for event lead capture, engagement, and management, is excited to announce a major rebranding alongside its enhanced AI-driven lead capture. This transformation, marked by a fresh logo and modernized brand identity, reinforces momencio's commitment to helping businesses increase their event return on investment (ROI) by seamlessly converting interactions into meaningful sales opportunities.

The updated branding, launched this October, reflects momencio's evolution from a lead capture tool into a comprehensive event platform aimed at empowering event professionals to convert qualified leads into sales. This milestone demonstrates momencio's ongoing dedication to innovation, creating an all-in-one platform that drives measurable outcomes for event marketers and sales teams.

AI-Driven Features Backed by Powerful Infrastructure

momencio's platform boasts a powerful set of features, including AI-powered Lead enrichment for smart lead capture that enriches each lead with additional data points, real-time engagement, and tailored follow-up. Users can now leverage capabilities like instant badge scanning, interactive surveys, and seamless CRM/Marketing Automation integration to ensure no lead slips through the cracks.

In addition, with continuous updates from its dedicated in-house development team, momencio evolves in real-time, ensuring it remains the go-to app for companies looking to grow their business through events.

Customer Stories

momencio has completely transformed how we approach events. Before using the platform, we struggled to track leads effectively and often missed key follow-ups that could have led to sales. With momencio, that's no longer an issue. At our last conference, we captured over 300 leads directly at the booth, and what really stood out was how momencio's engagement tools helped us prioritize them in real-time based on their interactions."

The personalized follow-ups were a game-changer. We knew exactly which prospects engaged the most with our content during the event and followed up with tailored messages that spoke directly to their interests.

momencio didn't just capture leads—it helped us convert them into sales faster by giving us insights into their behavior and engagement. It's now an essential part of our event strategy, and we can't imagine returning to the old way of doing things.

- Gizzy O'Toole, Events Marketing Director, Rajant Corporation

momencio is the ultimate event app designed to drive sales.

For more information, visit momencio website

