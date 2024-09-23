Mölnlycke and Ondine join forces against HAIs

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke Health Care partners with Ondine for Steriwave distribution collaboration in the key markets of the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Gothenburg, Sweden 23 September 2024. Mölnlycke® Health Care, a world-leading MedTech company that specialises in innovative solutions for wound care and surgical procedures and Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON: OBI), a Canadian life sciences company pioneering light-activated antimicrobial treatments, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to bring Ondine's Steriwave® nasal decolonisation technology to the United Kingdom, EU and Middle East markets.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fight against healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as Steriwave safely reduces hospital infections without generating AMR. Steriwave, a non-antibiotic, light-activated nasal decolonisation therapy, has been clinically proven1-5 to reduce harmful pathogens in the nasal passages, a common source of HAIs and cause of higher rates of mortality, length of stay and readmissions. Mölnlycke's established distribution networks, strong brand and market presence in over 100 countries make it an ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of Steriwave.

The first market focus, starting later this year, is the pivotal UK market where Steriwave is already deployed in a number of National Health Service (NHS) Trusts, including, Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust. Steriwave is also listed with NHS Supply Chain, a national body that manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products to the NHS and healthcare organisations in England and Wales. The UK, with a total addressable market of over 3 million major surgeries annually6 and over 200,000 annual intensive care unit (ICU) admissions,7 has significant global influence in setting best practice for patient care.

Mölnlycke will incorporate Steriwave as a key product in its infection control portfolio, enhancing its product offerings with a focus on preventing HAIs and reducing AMR. Distribution will commence in the UK in Q4 2024, followed by expansion into the EU and Middle East regions in 2025, leveraging Mölnlycke's extensive market presence to ultimately broaden the impact of this innovative technology on a global scale. Mölnlycke will spearhead sales and marketing efforts across the UK, EU, and Middle East.

Lina Karlsson, Executive Vice President Antiseptics, Mölnlycke, stated: "Mölnlycke's purpose is to revolutionise care for people and planet. In the Antiseptics business area, we do this by making patient skin decolonisation manageable and motivational. We believe that Steriwave can improve the lives of millions of people, fitting perfectly with our purpose and mission. The ability to rapidly eliminate multiple drug-resistant pathogens without generating antimicrobial resistance is key to our sustainability initiative, and complements our Hibiwash® brand skin prep line, enabling us to provide comprehensive 'nose-to-toes' decolonisation prior to surgery. Universal decolonisation is now a well-accepted practice to improve surgical outcomes and produce significant cost savings to healthcare systems."

Carolyn Cross, CEO of Ondine Biomedical, commented: "We are excited to be partnering with Mölnlycke Health Care, whose global reach, corporate vision and commitment to sustainable healthcare aligns perfectly with our own core values, purpose and mission. The Mölnlycke collaboration represents a transformative step towards our ambitious plans to combat HAIs and antimicrobial resistance globally. We look forward to working with Mölnlycke in these initial key markets and beyond."

HAIs remain a critical challenge across the world, consuming approximately 6% of European public sector budgets8 and resulting in significant costs, avoidable deaths, and human suffering. Post-surgical infections, in particular, extend recovery times and often require prolonged antibiotic treatment, something the UK government is actively seeking to reduce as part of its 5-year action plan for antimicrobial resistance, published in May 2024 9.

Nasal decolonisation is recommended in the 2016 WHO Global guidelines for the prevention of surgical site infections10, and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) guidelines, published in May 2023, recommend nasal decolonisation for major surgical procedures11.

Steriwave uses a patented light-activated agent to rapidly eliminate infection-causing pathogens in a single, 5-minute treatment. The process works so rapidly that pathogens do not have the opportunity to develop resistance,12 making it an effective alternative to antibiotics. Hospitals using Steriwave have reported high levels of staff and patient compliance. Steriwave has also been proven to be highly effective against drug-resistant pathogens. A 2023 study showed that Steriwave is highly effective (>99.99% kills in 20 seconds) against both moderately drug-resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) pathogens.13

For more information, contact:

Mathilda Blomsterberg

Global Communications Manager Antiseptics, Mölnlycke

Tel: +46 737 73 38 14

Email: mathilda.blomsterberg@molnlycke.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/molnlycke-and-ondine-join-forces-against-hais,c4040031

The following files are available for download: