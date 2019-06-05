Mölnlycke Acquires Patent for Smart Solutions to Detect Infection in Wounds

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish medical solutions company, Mölnlycke, is acquiring a patent from Innovation Skåne, that will help detect infections in wounds. Once developed, the patent will play a major role in reducing the unnecessary use of antibiotics in wound care.

The incidence of infection in hard-to-heal chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, is high – and one in 20 patients undergoing surgery will develop a surgical site infection [1]. However, infected wounds are costly, difficult to manage and hard to detect. In many cases, expensive antimicrobials are used prophylactically to prevent infections or to treat them once they have been established.

Mölnlycke has agreed to acquire the patent from Swedish regional innovation company, Innovation Skåne. This technology can detect infections and alert caregivers that the wound needs attention. It will help to minimise the prophylactic use of antibiotics and reduce the risk of complications related to infections.

Barry McBride, Executive Vice President R&D said: 'Antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly significant threat to public health worldwide. This exciting new technology will help reduce the incidence of serious infection and minimise the unnecessary use of antibiotics.'

Joakim Nelson, CEO of Innovation Skåne, said: 'This is an example of innovations originating from employees in Region Skåne and demands in their daily work. We share Mölnlycke's goal of driving innovative improvements in healthcare and we are delighted Mölnlycke will be able to use this patent to help tackle a serious public healthcare issue.'

