MolecuLight to Showcase Innovative Wound Imaging Platform at the Society for Vascular Surgery Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM) 2025

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for rapid detection of infection causing bacteria in wounds, is pleased to announce its participation in the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM), taking place in New Orleans, LA, from June 4-7, 2025. MolecuLight will be exhibiting at Booth #654, showcasing its DX™ device that provides clinicians with real-time insights into wound characteristics, including bacterial presence, digital wound measurement, and recently released thermal imaging to visualize temperature changes.

MolecuLight to Showcase Innovative Wound Imaging Platform at the Society for Vascular Surgery Vascular Annual Meeting

The SVS Vascular Annual Meeting is a premier global event for vascular surgeons and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing the field of vascular health. MolecuLight's technology aligns with this mission by offering objective, evidence-based data that empowers clinicians to make more informed decisions at the point-of-care for improved patient care and outcomes1,2.

In addition to its presence on the exhibition floor, MolecuLight is proud to highlight that Dr. Alisha Oropallo has received the Society for Vascular Surgery Section on Ambulatory Vascular Care (SAVC) Presentation Award for her abstract titled, "An objective comparative study of non-surgical cleansing techniques and cleanser types in bacterial burden management." Dr. Oropallo will be presenting her award-winning research during the VAM SAVC session on Friday, June 6th. This study emphasizes the importance of objective assessment in wound care and aligns with MolecuLight's commitment to providing clinicians with the tools they need for effective bacterial burden management.

"We are excited to participate in the SVS Vascular Annual Meeting and connect with leading vascular surgeons," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "We congratulate Dr. Oropallo on this well-deserved recognition and are proud that her research, highlighting the critical need for objective data in wound care, will be presented at this prestigious meeting."

Attendees of the SVS Vascular Annual Meeting are invited to visit MolecuLight at Booth #654 to learn more about their DX device and how MolecuLight's innovative wound imaging platform can elevate efficiency in their clinical practice.

About the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) Vascular Annual Meeting:

The Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM) is the premier international forum for vascular surgeons and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the science, diagnosis, and treatment of vascular disease. This annual event brings together leading experts from around the globe to share the latest research, advancements, and best practices in vascular care. VAM provides a comprehensive educational experience through scientific sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, all aimed at improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of vascular surgery.

About MolecuLight Inc:

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

