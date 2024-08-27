MolecuLight Announces Integration with Intellicure Electronic Health Record (EHR) for Seamless Data and Image Transfer

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Corp. , the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and digital wound measurement, announced today that their flagship wound imaging device, MolecuLightDX, seamlessly integrates with the Intellicure EHR platform.

Wound Care Clinicians who use Intellicure's SMART apps or its complete EHR solution can upload standard and fluorescence images and measurements captured with the MolecuLight device at the point-of-care to the patient's record. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients' wounds digitally.

The benefits of the MolecuLightDX and Intellicure integration include:

Direct (Wi-fi enabled) EHR-to-device transfer of patient data

Automatic upload of images from device-to-EHR Digital wound measurement and standard wound images Bacterial autofluorescence images denoting the presence and location of harmful bacteria and biofilm in and around wounds

Scalable integration supporting the use of several DX devices per site

"Optimizing our customers' clinical workflow is a top priority here at MolecuLight. We are proud to announce the inclusion of our MolecuLight platform in Intellicure EHR," says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "The MolecuLightDX is an extensively validated FDA-cleared Class II device that integrates three essential functions: detection of harmful bacteria linked to infection, digital wound measurement, and aid to clinicians in treatment planning. An extensive body of peer-reviewed publications demonstrates faster healing rates, better resource allocation, cost savings, and improved patient engagement all with the use of our advanced imaging platform."

"Intellicure's seamless wound care charting platform is a perfect match with Moleculight," said Intellicure Chief Medical Officer Dr. Caroline Fife. "Intellicure is the only wound care EHR that provides relevant point-of-care clinical practice suggestions. The seamless integration of actionable information about potentially harmful bacteria is another step forward in optimizing patient care, and thus, wound outcome."

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only Class ll FDA-cleared, CE-Marked, and Health Canada approved imaging devices available in the market for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in and around wounds. With a robust body of clinical evidence, the devices are used globally by leading wound care facilities.

Intellicure is a wound care software used by America's advanced wound centers. Wound clinicians using Intellicure's SMART apps for Cerner and Epic, wound care mobile apps, and/or Intellicure's complete EHR solution enjoy clean clinical workflow, proven regulatory compliance, unparalleled reimbursement rates, and are recognized by CMS as leaders in quality patient care. Visit Intellicure.com for more information.

About MolecuLight Inc and its wound imaging devices

MolecuLight Corp. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

