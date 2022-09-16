Molecular Quality Controls Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 240.87 Million by 2028, Globally, at 7.27% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The primary reasons propelling the global Molecular Quality Controls Market are the increasing number of licensed medical laboratories, the expansion of third-party quality controls, and the growing inclination for external quality assessment support.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Molecular Quality Controls Market" By Product (Instrument-Specific Controls, Independent Controls), By Analyte Type (Single-Analyte Controls, Multi-Analyte Controls), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Genetic Testing), By End-User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the market was valued at USD 147.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 240.87 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Molecular Quality Controls Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Key Developments

In June 2021 , SeraCare collaborated with the International Quality Network for Pathology to develop, manufacture, and deliver a range of highly characterized cell line genomic DNA and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded standards with substantiated low, mid, and high levels of mutational burden within their exome regions.

, collaborated with the International Quality Network for Pathology to develop, manufacture, and deliver a range of highly characterized cell line genomic DNA and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded standards with substantiated low, mid, and high levels of mutational burden within their exome regions. In May 2021 , Bio-Rad has entered into a global partnership with Roche Diagnostics to provide its customers with a full line of InteliQ products and Unity QC data management solutions, as also customer training and equipment services.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Overview

Molecular quality controls can be used to assess the efficacy of in vitro nucleic acid testing processes for viral load tests, universal health care illnesses, and infections caused by sexually transmitted diseases. The primary goal of these quality controls is to evaluate molecular diagnostic products for faults and to notify management authorities. This determines the decision to reveal the product or not.

The increasing number of licensed clinical laboratories, increased usage of third-party quality controls, and a growing preference for external quality assessment help are the primary factors driving the global Molecular Quality Controls Market. The number of laboratory tests performed has increased as the prevalence of various diseases around the world has increased. Both the public and private sectors are increasing the number of laboratories to meet this requirement. Clinical laboratories in most countries are accredited by regulatory authorities such as the International Organization for Standardization and other similar standards to perform diagnostic tests. The appropriate authorities assess a laboratory's competency and quality system in comparison to predetermined standards during the accreditation procedure. Additionally, the creation of molecular diagnostic tools for the detection of cancer and infectious disorders. Increases in the number of accredited clinical laboratories, the adoption of third-party quality controls by end users, and the demand for external quality assessment support all contributed to the market's expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Zeptometrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Theranostica, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Microbiologics, Inc., Qnostics, Grena Think Medical, and Quidel.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Molecular Quality Controls Market On the basis of Product, Analyte Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Product

Instrument-Specific Controls



Independent Controls

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Analyte Type

Single-Analyte Controls



Multi-Analyte Controls

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Application

Infectious Diseases



Genetic Testing



Oncology



Other Applications

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes



Clinical Laboratories



IVD manufacturers and Contract Research Organizations



Hospitals



Other

Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

