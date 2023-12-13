Molecular Loop Biosciences Receives $1.8 Million to Expand Multi-pathogen Genomics Products for Respiratory Infections

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc., an innovator at the forefront of targeted sequencing technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received a $1.8 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to further its groundbreaking work in the field of multi-pathogen genomics. The grant will support a project to expand access to next-generation sequencing (NGS) for the surveillance of infectious disease pathogens in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

"This grant from the foundation will support our commitment to expanding access to NGS with LoopCap™ technology. LoopCap addresses challenges in sample turn-around time and dropouts due to rapid mutation – both common issues with pathogen sequencing methods today," said Greg Porreca, PhD, CEO of Molecular Loop. "We are excited to continue our mission of democratizing access to NGS technologies for all laboratories, particularly in resource-limited settings."

Globally, there currently is a disparity in laboratories' ability to participate in comprehensive pathogen surveillance. Limited access to advanced genomic technologies poses a significant obstacle, particularly in LMICs. Molecular Loop will utilize this grant to develop and evaluate a multiplex NGS assay for the genomic analysis of the causative agents of respiratory infections. Through strategic partnerships and innovative technology, Molecular Loop aims to overcome technical barriers of existing methodologies and empower laboratories in LMICs to actively participate in global viral surveillance efforts.

Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc. looks forward to the positive impact this project will have on global health and anticipates sharing progress updates with esteemed stakeholders, including the US CDC, AfricaCDC, WHO, and others.

Molecular Loop tailors customized targeted next-generation sequencing solutions using its unique technology that delivers industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. The company leverages its technology and deep genomic expertise to accelerate innovations in life sciences and make advancements in personalized healthcare. The team is passionate about making it easier than ever for labs to harness the power of genomic technology and make genetic testing broadly accessible.

