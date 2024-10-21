Moleac Announces PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals as New Exclusive Partner in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleac is excited to announce a significant milestone in the journey of NeuroAiD II MLC901 as PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals will become our exclusive partner in Indonesia effective Jan 1st 2025.

We are immensely grateful for the fruitful 12-year partnership with PT Mersifarma Tirmaku Mercusana, and we sincerely thank them for their invaluable contributions to our success in Indonesia. As we embark on a new chapter, we are thrilled to welcome PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals — a member of Dexa Group — as our new exclusive commercial partner.

This partnership marks a crucial milestone in our mission to widen access to our groundbreaking products, supporting healthcare professionals in enhancing outcomes for patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injuries, and neurodegenerative diseases.

With PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals, a leader renowned for its market expertise and operational excellence, we are confident in our accelerated growth and the expanded availability of NeuroAiD II MLC901 to those in need.

We look forward to a future of growth and continued innovation as we extend the reach of NeuroAiD II MLC901 in Indonesia to benefit more patients.

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company that stays committed to helping patients and their families reconnect with their lives. We address unmet needs of patients suffering a loss of brain function after brain injuries or neurodegenerative diseases. Our focus is to help them regain and maintain independence. We select scientifically proven natural compounds and formulations with origins in traditional medicine, establish their clinical properties, and make them available internationally. For further information, visit moleac.com.

About PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals

PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals, a member of Dexa Group, is a fast growing pharmaceutical company that started its operation in 2001. Ferron has become one of the 20 largest pharmaceutical operations in Indonesia (Combined IHPA+IPA 2005, IMS Audit). With a diverse product portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong partnerships, Ferron continues to strengthen its market presence and operational excellence. For more information, visit dexagroup.com.