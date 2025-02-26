Moldova Digital Summit 2025: Accelerating Innovation & Investment in Eastern Europe

CHISINAU, Moldova, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moldova Digital Summit (MDS25) returns for its 14th edition from June 5th to 7th, 2025, building on the resounding success of last year's event, which attracted over 3,000 attendees, facilitated 536 B2B meetings, and launched Moldova's award-winning e-governance app, EVO. Under the patronage of Prime Minister Dorin Recean, MDS25 will convene global visionaries, industry leaders, policymakers, tech disruptors, and investors to explore the latest advancements and investment opportunities shaping Eastern Europe's digital future.

Why Moldova? A Thriving Tech Hub

Moldova is rapidly becoming a powerhouse for digital innovation in Eastern Europe, with its IT sector gaining global recognition. Key factors contributing to this success include:

Moldova Innovation Technology Park: Europe's first fully digital IT park, offering a streamlined operational model and a competitive 7% flat tax on revenue.

Impressive Growth: Consistent double-digit growth, attracting over 2,100 companies from over 40 countries, employing nearly 20,000 highly skilled professionals, and contributing 5% to the national GDP.

Government Support: Forward-thinking policies and initiatives foster innovation, investment, and talent development.

MDS25: Your Gateway to Opportunity

MDS25 offers a unique platform to connect with key players in Moldova's thriving tech ecosystem and explore the vast potential of this rising digital hub.

Attendees can expect:

Global thought leadership: Engage with top-tier speakers.

Startup Alley: Discover Moldova's most promising tech start-ups.

B2B & B2G matchmaking: Connect with investors, entrepreneurs, and government leaders.

Tech & Innovation Expo: Experience cutting-edge solutions.

Strategic Market Insights: Gain first-hand knowledge of Moldova's IT sector.

Immersive Experience: Explore Moldova's evolving tech landscape.

About Moldova Digital Summit

The MDS is Eastern Europe's premier technology and innovation conference. Reaching its 14th edition, MDS continues to drive Moldova's ambitions as a regional leader in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization, led by Minister Dumitru Alaiba, alongside key partners such as the National Association of ICT Companies (ATIC), Moldova Innovation Technology Park, the E-Governance Agency, Invest Moldova Agency, Startup Moldova, Tekwill, and the Technical University of Moldova, MDS2025 is set to position Moldova as a strategic destination for tech-driven growth and entrepreneurship.

