Moisture Analyzer Helps Industrial Processors Meet Financial, Quality and Efficiency Goals

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of increased focus on sustainable processing, companies need sensors that help them reduce energy consumption and maintain product quality. KPM Analytics addresses these needs by introducing its latest technological innovation, the NIR-7000, the next generation of Near Infrared Online Moisture Analyzers, which simplifies moisture analysis.

This robust system represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the popular Sensortech NIR-6000.

The NIR-7000 continuously monitors moisture for real-time feedback and can integrate into process control systems, offering improved cost of ownership and reduced downtime.

"Precise moisture control allows companies to hit their moisture targets, reduce energy and save costs," said Chris Pike, Senior Global Business Development Director for NIR Products with KPM Analytics.

Moisture, whether too much or too little, poses financial challenges to operations across the manufacturing and processing spectrum, from textiles to mining. Excess moisture can impact the combustion efficiency of wood pellets, for example, or fuel costs related to shipping and transportation of sand or aggregates.

The NIR-7000 Moisture Analyzer offers a cost-effective solution to meet moisture targets and help companies achieve their goals, from optimizing energy consumption to maximizing production efficiencies. It includes standard analog output as well as common digital communication protocols such as Modbus, RS232/485, Ethernet IP, and ProfiNet to communicate with PLCs or other process equipment.

Software Upgrade Offers Modern Interface

The NIR-7000 presents industrial facilities with an entry level moisture analyzer that blends simplicity with sophistication. The new SensorVu Software offers a more user-friendly, modern interface compared to the previous platform and is included with each NIR-7000 purchase. Customers can elect to use the open-source SensorVu software with any PC-based human-machine interface (HMI).

Advancements in Throughput and Serviceability

The NIR-7000 features an updated optical platform designed for high-throughput industrial applications including wood, building materials, pulp and paper, and several other sectors where moisture content directly impacts product quality.

The NIR-7000 also features a modular architecture that makes the unit easy to install and field serviceable, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Other upgrades in the NIR-7000 include benefits that add to its lower cost of ownership, such as a longer lamp life, redesigned electronics, a field-proven thermal-cooled detector, and multiple digital communication options.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

