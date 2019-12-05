Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) Announces Promotions as Brand Continues Strategic Growth Trajectory in Connecticut and Beyond

MGE Appoints Ray Pineault Regional President; Jeffrey Hamilton Assumes Role of President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), master developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide today announces two important promotions to further sustain and promote the company's growth and development as part of its strategic growth plan for Connecticut and beyond. After more than 15 years of service to the Tribe, Ray Pineault has been appointed to Regional President for MGE, while Jeffrey Hamilton has been promoted to President and General Manager at the flagship property, Mohegan Sun Connecticut.

"As a company in the midst of unprecedented growth, it is a priority for us as an enterprise to build the best team of senior executive leaders to support and oversee the continued development of MGE both domestically and internationally," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "With more than 30 years of combined Mohegan experience between them, we are confident that Ray will be instrumental in driving results within the growing fleet of MGE properties and couldn't be more pleased to have Jeffrey Hamilton take the reins of our flagship resort and continue raising the standards of excellence at home."

Ray Pineault brings many years of legal and business experience to his new position as Regional President of MGE. Ray will be responsible for ensuring that Mohegan Sun Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Pocono and Paragon Casino Resort meet or exceed operational, employee engagement, guest service, cultural, strategic and fiscal plans, while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance. As former President and General Manager as well as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan Sun Connecticut, Ray has safeguarded and promoted the legal and commercial interests of the Tribe since 2001 and brings tremendous experience to this new position. Ray joins Chris Block, Regional President, who oversees four of MGE's nine properties in Canada, South Korea, and Las Vegas. Both Pineault and Block report to MGE's Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Michael Silberling.

Assisting in the day-to-day operations of Mohegan Sun Connecticut under the guidance of Ray Pineault and senior leadership for four years as Assistant General Manager, Jeff Hamilton is poised to take the helm as President and General Manager of the property with more than 15 years of Mohegan experience. In his new role, Jeff will be responsible for achieving overall business objectives and the strategic planning and operational results of Mohegan Sun and will also drive and oversee the development and implementation of capital and operating budgets, marketing business plans, technology, the guest experience, human capital development, and operational business plans.

Effective immediately, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment will be conducting a global search to fill the role of Assistant General Manager of Mohegan Sun Connecticut.

