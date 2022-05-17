MOËT HENNESSY LAUNCHES THE FIRST EDITION OF THE WORLD LIVING SOILS FORUM: MOBILIZE AND TAKE ACTION FOR THE LIVING SOILS

A desire to preserve the soils has always been in the DNA of Moët Hennessy, its Maisons and their founders, eager to pass their terroirs and craftsmanship down to future generations.

Moët Hennessy has put the Living Soils at the center of its sustainable development approach, within the context of a changing environment with complex challenges.

The fundamental mission of the WLSF is to further accelerate the development and sharing of knowledge to support soil protection and regeneration in viticulture at a global level. This objective includes the preservation and the biodiversity, adaptation to climate change, and the management and minimisation of water consumption. Thus, the Forum will bring together experts from all over the world, scientists, researchers, and participants from the wine industry, to share experiences, best practices, and solutions applied in other countries and even other fields of agriculture.

Philippe Schaus, President & CEO of Moët Hennessy, stated: "We need to find new and ambitious solutions to the challenges directly and indirectly related to soil conservation and regeneration in viticulture. Then, we need to share them, so they become available to the whole world. The very future of our business depends on it! This is the purpose of this first edition of the "World Living Soils Forum" for which we have assembled a committee of internal and external experts from all over the world to draw up a program that is both ambitious and original. We want this forum to be a place of global discussion for the entire industry to take action quickly and even better, within a rigorous scientific framework."

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five Maisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together.

