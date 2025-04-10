MoEngage Makes Migration Effortless with "MoUpgrade"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrading to an advanced cross-channel customer engagement platform can often seem time-consuming, costly, and full of operational challenges. That's why MoEngage is redefining the migration experience with MoUpgrade , a first-of-its-kind program designed to help brands transition smoothly with zero disruptions, minimal cost, and maximum efficiency.

With 300+ brands already making the switch, MoUpgrade ensures seamless migration to MoEngage through automation, expert guidance, and cost-saving incentives.

"Switching platforms can seem like a nightmare. But it doesn't have to be," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder of MoEngage. "MoUpgrade makes it easy. Our team handles the heavy lifting so you can focus on what matters – engaging your customers and driving growth."

The No-Stress, No-Mess Way to Switch Platforms

MoUpgrade has been designed with three strategic pillars in mind:

Automated Agents for Faster Migration

MoEngage's intelligent automation tools convert your customer data, event history, and campaign workflows into MoEngage-compatible formats—quickly, accurately, and with minimal manual intervention.



Dedicated Migration Experts at Your Service

A specialized migration team (a.k.a. your personal pit crew) helps with the more complex aspects—sophisticated workflows, advanced logic, and hands-on product training. With experience handling 300+ migrations, they ensure a seamless transition.



Migration Credits to Reduce Switching Costs

MoEngage provides "migration credits" that help offset overlapping costs, ensuring a cost-efficient switch that minimizes total cost of ownership (TCO) and maximizes return on investment (ROI).

"Most brands delay switching because they anticipate a complicated & unforgiving process — from data loss that wipes out critical customer insights to broken workflows leading to operational chaos and high costs of running two systems in parallel. We're here to change that," added Yash Reddy, Chief Business Officer at MoEngage. "We've combined technology, expert support, and financial flexibility to ensure that brands can transition confidently and easily."

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by 1,350+ global brands, including McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestlé, Deutsche Telekom, and OYO. MoEngage combines data from multiple sources to help brands gain a 360-degree view of their customers.

For over a decade, consumer brands in 60+ countries have used MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 15 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

