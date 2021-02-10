MoEngage Featured by G2 as One of the Best Software Companies for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2's Best Software Awards ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. MoEngage is honored to be recognized by G2 as one of the Best Software Companies for 2021, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users. MoEngage is placed at #42 on the Best Products for Marketers list globally and #10 in India, respectively.

"Today's consumers demand a consistent, personalized, and always-on experience across multiple devices and touchpoints. They desire contextual content from brands, in the moment of engagement, on the channel they prefer. ," said Raviteja Dodda co-founder and CEO, MoEngage. "At MoEngage, we're focused on building the customer engagement platform of tomorrow to help our customers stay one step ahead in their customer engagement strategies. It's an honor to be recognized on G2's Best Software Awards list as rated by users, which underscores our strategy and commitment to our customers."

In 2020, G2 collected nearly a quarter of a million new software reviews. These reviews were read by nearly 40 million people, informing countless B2B buying decisions. G2 analyzed every new review from 2020, each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy, to create a series of "Best Software" lists for 2021.

"Since the founding of our company in 2014, we have been laser-focused on our customers' success.," said Ravi. "We are honored to be included in G2's list of Best Software Companies, particularly because it represents the voice of customers in this space. Thank you to all of our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate."

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

Read the complete G2 Best Of lists here . For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.moengage.com

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here .

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage is recognized as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report and G2 2020 Summer and Fall report and is a "Strong Performer" in the Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

