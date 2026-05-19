Modulr partners with Alloy to streamline onboarding for scaling customers

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulr, the payments automation platform built to scale, today announced that it has selected Alloy, the AI-powered identity and fraud prevention platform, as a key component in its Risk & Compliance Hub. By using Alloy to orchestrate Know your Customer (KYC) and Know your Business (KYB) verification checks across its international customer base, Modulr aims to streamline the onboarding experience for customers while maintaining strong risk, compliance, and financial crime controls.

Modulr's Risk & Compliance Hub is a connected set of tools and infrastructure that spans the entire customer lifecycle and is built to protect customers, further improve the onboarding experience, and prevent financial crime. The Hub underpins Modulr's growth strategy as it scales internationally and enters new markets, making robust compliance a core part of its operations.

"At Modulr, we're building a Risk & Compliance Hub that can stand up to the pace of change in financial crime and regulation, whilst also allowing us to give an improved onboarding experience to our scaling customers" said Ben Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Modulr. "Alloy helps us remove unnecessary friction from onboarding while keeping our teams firmly in control of the decisions that matter. That combination of speed, safety, and control is critical for us to keep pace with this fast-evolving threat environment as we continue to grow."

Modulr will use Alloy to power customer onboarding across multiple markets, consolidating data from a broad network of verification and intelligence providers into a single decisioning layer. Alloy's AI-powered platform allows Modulr to dynamically assess customer and business risk, triage low-risk applications, and escalate higher-risk cases for deeper human review – all within a unified case management and audit trail.

"Alloy and Modulr are focused on delivering a streamlined, low friction onboarding experience without compromising on compliance rigour," said Parilee Wang, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at Alloy. "Modulr will leverage Alloy's no-code risk assessment capabilities, SDK, and network of partners to deliver positive customer experiences and ultimately growth across the business' different markets."

Modulr's payments automation platform streamlines money movement with greater accuracy, control, and reliability. Built to scale, it powers use cases across payroll, supplier payments, lending, and travel. With a growing international footprint, Modulr's Risk & Compliance Hub is designed to scale alongside new products, customers, and geographies. Alloy's platform and global data ecosystem gives Modulr the flexibility to add new data sources, adjust policies by market, and implement new risk management strategies without additional operational strain.

Media Contacts

Modulr

Lindsey Mousinho

Publicis Pro (for Modulr)

+447584 196497

lindsey.mousinho@publicispro.com

Alloy

Kylee Sibilia

Manager, Communications & Brand

kylee@alloy.com

About Modulr

Modulr is the payments automation platform built to scale, driving the future of finance operations by streamlining money movement with accuracy, control, and reliability. Through a single platform, Modulr automates how money moves into and out of a business – including payroll, supplier payments, spend management, and payment collection – which in turn removes manual work, lowers operational costs, and reduces errors.

Backed by deep industry expertise, Modulr brings over a decade of experience as a regulated payments provider, delivering the reliability required to run mission-critical finance operations at scale. Processing more than 200m transactions and over £180bn in payment value on an annualised basis, Modulr is trusted by over 6,000 businesses – from fast-growing SMEs to global enterprises – including a partnership with global financial technology leader FIS.

Modulr is authorised and regulated as an electronic money institution (EMI) in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and in Europe by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

To learn more, visit modulrfinance.com. Follow Modulr on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Alloy

Alloy is the AI-powered identity and fraud prevention platform that unifies agentic automation and machine learning across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling fast onboarding, ongoing fraud monitoring, and simplified compliance for financial institutions and fintechs. Backed by over a decade of experience and the industry's broadest open data network and orchestration engine, Alloy enables clients to grow their business with confidence. With offices in New York City and London, more than 800 leading financial organizations around the globe trust Alloy to manage risk at scale. Learn more at alloy.com.

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