ModulEdge and Comino Partner to Deliver Turnkey On-Premise AI Infrastructure for European Enterprises

PRAGUE and RIGA, Latvia, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ModulEdge, a Czech manufacturer of modular data centers, and Comino, a European leader in liquid cooling solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver integrated on-premise AI infrastructure across Europe and MENA.

The partnership addresses a growing pain point for enterprises adopting AI: traditional infrastructure procurement cycles of 12–18 months that leave organizations waiting while competitors move ahead. By combining ModulEdge's modular data centers with Comino's liquid-cooled GPU systems, the joint solution cuts deployment to 3–6 months with full data sovereignty and on-premise control.

GPU options include RTX Pro 6000, H200, B200, B300, and GB300. Comino's liquid cooling achieves PUE of 1.05–1.1 versus 1.4–2.0 for typical air-cooled systems, translating to lower operating costs and reduced carbon footprint.

"Enterprises tell us the same thing: they need AI compute on-site, they need it fast, and they need it without the complexity of managing multiple vendors. This partnership with ModulEdge lets us deliver exactly that – proven liquid cooling technology inside a deployable, hardened facility that arrives ready to run."

– Alexey Chistov, CTO and co-founder, Comino

"The AI infrastructure conversation has shifted. Organizations aren't asking whether they need on-premise compute – they're asking how fast they can get it deployed without compromising on security or reliability. Our partnership with Comino answers that question with a proven, deployable solution that doesn't require 18 months of construction and permitting."

– Yuri Milyutin, Commercial Director and Partner, ModulEdge

ModulEdge and Comino are accepting orders immediately, with delivery following the typical 3–6 month build cycle.

About ModulEdge

ModulEdge designs and manufactures modular data centers for high-density compute on-site, at the edge, and under real-world constraints. Founded in 2023, with over 30 deployments across 8 countries. Modules are designed to meet Tier I–IV principles, support 5–150 kW per rack, and offer multiple cooling options including free cooling. Headquartered in the Czech Republic.

About Comino

Comino is an international liquid cooling technology provider with 15+ years of experience in high-performance multi-GPU solutions. The company has cooled more than 20,000 GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs for over 100 customers worldwide using proprietary contact-cooling technology. Product line includes multi-GPU systems, container solutions, and integration kits for existing servers. Headquartered in Riga, Latvia.

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