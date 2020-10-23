Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market worth $6.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market researh report "Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market by Component (Solutions (50kVA & below, 51-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA) and Services (Consulting, Integration & Implementation)), Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Modular UPS Market include increasing demand for zero power downtime from various sectors, growing need for scalable and redundant power systems, and demand for hyperscale data centers, cloud usage, and large colocation facilities.

The large enterprise segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The adoption of modular UPS solutions and services is higher in large enterprises, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Modular UPS systems offer continuous power supply, with different power range modules, to large enterprises. Therefore, large enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. The demand for flexible, scalable, and convenient services by large enterprises is expected to encourage market players to develop newer technologies and innovative solutions.

Manufacturing to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

With increased automation in the manufacturing vertical, the number of machines, automation tools, and electronic circuits has increased. This has increased the productivity of manufacturing units. This has also increased dependency on electric power. In the case of power cuts, there will be downtime, machine breakdowns, and productivity reduction. Critical power downtime leads to potential revenue losses. Any downtime would negatively impact businesses, leading to financial losses. This vertical relies on its supply chain to drive its business revenue. In addition to these issues, the manufacturing vertical needs to maintain its huge machinery, which calls for recurring and increasing costs. To continue business operations and avoid losses, there must be modular UPS systems to supply power in emergencies such as the failure of primary power supply. These modular UPS systems help manufacturing enterprises continue manufacturing processes.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The Modular UPS Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing budgets by enterprises. The major economies in APAC continue to exhibit strong growth in the Modular UPS Market. Positive economic growth, digital transformation, the proliferation of smart and IoT devices, and high-speed internet connectivity make this region the fastest-growing market. In terms of the overall market share, China, Japan, and New Zealand are expected to contribute significantly to the Modular UPS Market in APAC because of verticals such as BFSI, manufacturing, and cloud service and colocation providers. The APAC Modular UPS Market is still in the early growth phase; however, the rising need for reliable power supply in case of emergencies from enterprises is expected to boost the market growth.

Market Players:

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the Modular UPS Market study include Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Emerson (US), Legrand (France), Vertiv (US), Rittal (Germany), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Toshiba (Japan), HPE (US), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), Panduit (US), Gamatronic (Israel), Tripp-Lite (US), XtremePower (US), Socomec (France), Centiel (Switzerland), Cyberpower (US), Riello UPS (Italy), and Borri (Italy).

