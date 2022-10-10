Modular Kitchen Market is Expected to Gain USD 6,512,875.32 Thousand by 2029, Industry Size, Recent Trends, Industry Developments, Share and Future Growth Prospects

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled "Global Modular Kitchen Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Global Modular Kitchen market report through its market research helps improve and modify products so that the necessary changes to the future products can be made and more satisfaction is presented to the valuable customers. This market research analysis will provide productive ideas for the product to make more effective and impressive in the competitive market. Such report is very influential when businesses seek to get the answers to solve business challenges more quickly. Modular Kitchen market research report not only save hours of time, but also add credibility to the work done, whether it is about refining the business plan, preparing a presentation for an important client, or making recommendations to an executive.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the modular kitchen market is expected to reach the value of USD 6,512,875.32 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. "Residential" accounts for the most prominent application segment in the respective market owing to the rise in modular kitchens. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Synopsis:-

A modular kitchen is defined as a modern kitchen with furniture that has been constructed in modules or units. The name modular kitchen originates from the idea of the module. They consist of small sections or modules which are accumulated together to form a complete kitchen. They comprise of cabinets or storage units of standard sizes customized as per the kitchen sizes and layout. Modular kitchen designs break down large systems into essential parts to meet various customer needs, replicating flexibility and agility. They are usually a combination of wall units and base units.

Modular kitchen advances over the traditional kitchen in terms of hygiene, space management, cost-efficiency, and easy and low maintenance. The biggest advantage of modular kitchens is that they can be assembled and reassembled. They allow an efficient workflow even in very compact spaces. Modular kitchens are popular today because of their sleek and smooth finishes. They are light on the eyes as they are designed with fine and clean edges. The cabinets and other accessories are available in different styles, colors, and patterns.

Some of the major players operating in the Modular Kitchen market are

Nobia,

nobilia,

Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG,

Häcker Küchen,

Bulthaup GmbH & Co KG,

Sleek International Pvt Ltd. (A subsidiary of Asian Paints),

SieMatic Möbelwerke GmbH & Co. KG,

Alea Modular Kitchen,

Easylife Kitchens,

Godrej Interio,

Kohler Co.,

LINEADECOR,

Lukwood Kitchen,

Nexus Interio Private Limited,

Pedini SpA,

Snaidero Rino Spa, and

Wudley Modulars

In April 2022 , Nobia introduced the first group -wide design concept Nordic Nature, inspired by the Nordic forests. This was launched by Marbodal ( Sweden ), Sigdal ( Norway ), and A'la Carte ( Finland ) in 2021 and this year by HTH and Invita ( Denmark ), and Magnet (UK). This development will help the company to increase its sales

, -wide design concept Nordic Nature, inspired by the Nordic forests. This was launched by Marbodal ( ), Sigdal ( ), and A'la Carte ( ) in 2021 and this year by HTH and Invita ( ), and Magnet (UK). This development will help the company to increase its sales In May 2021 , Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG won the prestigious iF Design Award in the Kitchen category. The jury awarded the prize to the slimline AvoriTech drawer system. The AvoriTech drawer system, with its slimline 8 mm drawer side profile and rear panel, offers aesthetic appeal and exclusive materials quality. These awards will help the gain to increase its brand recognition among consumers

Modular Kitchen Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

[ , , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

– Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc. Modular Kitchen Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentation Covered: Modular Kitchen Market

By Product

Floor Cabinet

Wall Cabinet

By Layout

Straight Layout

L-Shaped Layout

U-Shaped Layout

Parallel Layout

Island Kitchen

G-Shaped

Raw Material

Wood

Metal

Fiber/Plastic

Application

Residential

Commercial

Construction

New Construction

Renovation And Repair

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Modular Kitchen Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the modular kitchen market report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to a rise in consumer spending on modular kitchens in the renovation of homes and furniture in the region. The rise in investments and initiatives towards construction activities for both commercial and residential is propelling the region's demand for modular kitchens.

Besides assessing real time developments and triggers, this section of the report also presents notable past highlights that accelerated growth in this Market

A well scouted presentation of all the crucial segments that collectively harness maximum profit building in global Market

A detailed account of crucial market developments, potential investment bays as well as evaluation of successful business decisions that guide profitable business outcome

A clear depiction of market specific dynamics, competitor analysis as well as gauging competition intensity

Drivers/Opportunities Faced by the Modular Kitchen Market:

Growing residential construction and renovation activities across the globe

The modular kitchen construction is increasing in the residential sector, due to which the demand for modular kitchens is rising. These types of kitchens take less space and work efficiently. Several companies are engaged in providing designer and good-looking modular kitchens. Moreover, consumers who are moving to their new spaces and renovating older ones prefer modular kitchen solutions, which can contribute to the modular kitchen market. Thus, growing residential construction and renovation activities across the globe are expected to contribute to the modular kitchen industry

Increasing demand for space-saving and efficient storage among consumers

Several companies are producing space-saving and efficient storage modular kitchen solutions that consume less space and work efficiently. The manufacturers have also introduced the glossy and laminated theme for the modular kitchen. Nuclear families who need more space in their homes are more inclined toward installing a modular kitchen. Moreover, modular kitchen furniture is designed for modern spaces, which are more open and spacious. It keeps up with the new trends and is open for customization in drawers, cabinets, countertops, or micro-compartments for better organization. As a result, increasing demand for space-saving and efficient storage among consumers can be considered as one of the major drivers of the modular kitchen market growth.

High adoption of the modular kitchen due to changing the lifestyle pattern of consumers

As the standard of living increases, the socio-economic condition accessible to the person or a particular group of people improves. Since post-lockdown people spend most of their time in the kitchen cooking, eating, and working, the need for spacious and standard look kitchens is increasing. The desire to bring aesthetics to the home and improve its look would cause a surge in the demand, sales, and profit of modular kitchens. Thus, lifestyle changes and living standards could be substantial drivers for the global modular kitchen market growth.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

