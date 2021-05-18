Modular Data Center Market to Garner $59.97 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 18.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Surge in need for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers and green data centers and increase in demand for energy-efficient data centers have boosted the growth of the global modular data center market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Modular Data Center Market by Component (Solution (All-in-one and Individual) and Services (Consulting, Deployment, and Support & Maintenance)), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global modular data center industry was accounted for $14.95 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $59.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers and green data centers, increase in need for energy-efficient data centers, and rise in adoption of cloud services by small & medium-size enterprises have boosted the growth of the global modular data center market. However, transportation and vendor lock-in hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/831

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic had a low impact on the growth of the modular data center market. Rise in novel technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet of things has increased the demand for modular data centers.

During the pandemic, several companies invested to develop advanced data centers, which is expected to propel market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the modular data center market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/831

The solution segment held the lion's share

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global modular data center market. This is due to increased adoption of modular data center solutions driven by several advantages offered by modular data centers such as energy efficiency, mobility, speed & agility, and scalability, in comparison with traditional data center solutions. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, as there has been an extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end-users.

The healthcare segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, due to unique data demands of the healthcare sectors such as the need to protect sensitive information and stringent compliance requirements. However, IT & telecom held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global modular data center market, as the modular data centers have become a more strategic asset for IT companies as well as telecom operators.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/831

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to surge in investments by key players as well as the government for developing the innovative prefabricated data center. However, the global modular data center market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period, owing to the extensive development of 5G network infrastructure in the region and increase in number of startups and small & medium-sized enterprises.

Major market players

BASELAYER

Eaton

Dell Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rittal

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Workforce Analytics Market Expected to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2026

Performance Analytics Market Expected to Reach $6.50 Billion by 2026

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Expected to Reach $5.78 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research