Modular Construction Market worth $142.87 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Material (Wood, Steel, Concrete), Module, End-use Industry (Residential, Office, Educational, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail & Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The modular construction market is expected to reach USD 142.87 billion by 2030 from USD 109.60 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11812894

Modular Construction Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 109.60 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 142.87 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.4%

Modular Construction Market Trends & Insights:

The modular construction industry is growing rapidly and is becoming more efficient as the global construction sector increasingly adopts building methods that are quicker, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. Conventional construction technologies face challenges such as slow execution time, lack of skilled labor, cost escalation, and inconsistent construction quality, making them amenable to off-site modular construction. Modular construction facilitates the production of standardized building components in controlled settings, which are subsequently assembled on-site, thereby minimizing material waste, construction duration, and safety hazards. Increasing requirements for housing, healthcare, educational, and office spaces are expected to drive the market growth. Increasing awareness of green and energy-efficient design in lower-carbon footprint structures will inspire governments and developers worldwide to adopt modular construction solutions.

The Asia Pacific dominated the modular construction market in 2024 with a share of 36.0%.

By type, the relocatable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By material, the steel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the hospitality segment is expected to dominate the market.

Skanska, Laing O'Rourke, ATCO Ltd., and Modulaire Group were identified as Star players in the modular construction market, as they have focused on innovation, have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

ALHO Group, BROAD Group, and Kwikspace have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs through their strong product portfolios and business strategies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular Construction Market"

350 - Tables

70 - Figures

330 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11812894

The modular construction market is expanding rapidly in response to the rising global demand for efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly building solutions in various sectors such as residential, commercial, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and emergency housing. Other significant growth drivers are rapid urbanization, shortage of skilled labor in conventional construction, the desperate need for affordable housing, and growing concern for the environment. Modular construction allows projects to be completed 30-50% faster than conventional means since fabrication of modules can occur in tandem with site preparation, both in controlled factory conditions. The process drastically reduces site waste by up to 90%, improves quality control and worker safety, and allows much better cost predictability with fewer weather delays and material waste. This will also help in sustainability through reduced embodied carbon, energy-efficient design, and better reusability or recyclability of materials. The market view is evolving, with modular building being seen as a high-quality, durable choice rather than a transient solution.

Permanent modular construction is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, permanent modular construction is expected to grow at the second-fastest rate. This market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption in various types of projects, residential, non-residential, and institutional, for which durability, customizability, and disturbance-free construction are essential. Developers have increasingly been adopting this type of modular construction in order to have faster project execution and more predictable costs than in conventional construction practices. These are some factors responsible for this trend, which is further encouraged by urbanization and investments in infrastructure projects in developed and developing countries.

Wood is expected to be the second-fastest-growing material during the forecast period.

Wood is predicted to be the second most rapidly growing material during the forecast period in the modular construction market. The reason for the sudden growth in the use of this material in modular construction is the increasing adoption of environmentally sustainable, renewable, and attractive modular construction solutions. The use of wood in modular construction is beneficial in the reduction of environmental effects. The use of engineered timber, cross-laminated timber (CLT), and other high-performance wood products is a factor that contributes to the increase in demand, and the growth is facilitated by government grants and schemes for green construction, the implementation of more stringent environmental regulations, and a rising trend among consumers in preferring low-carbon, sustainable building materials.

Office is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

Office spaces are expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the need for office spaces that are faster, cheaper, and more flexible. The demand for office spaces that cater to these needs, particularly in urban areas, is thus supplemented by the need for sustainable, energy-efficient buildings. Additionally, the increase in coworking spaces, as well as the demand for flexible office solutions, further contributes to the growth of office spaces. Consequently, the need for modular offices that are useful, attractive, and eco-friendly is being motivated due to the increased need for hybrid work.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa will be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-paced nature of urbanization, the requirement for housing and commercial spaces, and major boosts in infrastructure and industrial developments. To reduce time and expenditure, governments are supporting the adoption of modern construction techniques, which have brought modular construction to the forefront. Besides this, there are increased expenditures on energy-efficient and sustainable construction solutions, and modular construction becomes an attractive alternative in this process.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=11812894

Market Players

The report profiles key companies, including Skanska (Sweden), Laing O'Rourke (UK), ATCO Ltd. (Canada), Modulaire Group (UK), Red Sea International (Saudi Arabia), VINCI (France), The Bouygues group (France), Bechtel Corporation (US), Fluor Corporation (US), Lendlease Corporation (Australia), and KLEUSBERG Group (Germany).

Get access to the latest updates on Modular Construction Companies and Modular Construction Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building & Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Construction Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Cladding Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Steel Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Floor Adhesive Market - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg