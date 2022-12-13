Modulaire Group further strengthens UK presence with the acquisition of Mobile Mini UK

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire Mobile Mini UK Holdings Limited ("Mobile Mini UK") from a subsidiary of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

With a national network of 16 locations in the UK, Mobile Mini UK is a leading supplier of steel storage and accommodation units across numerous sectors including construction, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Mobile Mini UK has approximately 42,000 units, 375 employees and an annual revenue of approximately £80m.

The transaction, which is subject to UK regulatory approval, is expected to close in Q1 2023.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries with over 290,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo in France, Algeco Chengdong in China, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.

