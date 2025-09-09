Modirum Platforms Announces Collaboration with Handsfree Group

HELSINKI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms, a leader in advanced AI-driven critical communications solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Handsfree Group, a leading supplier of the latest vehicle technology supporting first response clients, including Police, Fire Services, and Ambulance, with adaptable vehicle technology solutions.

The initiative aims to provide cutting-edge capabilities for bringing secure video into operational use. By combining Modirum's COREMOTE NSC3 video service with Handsfree's R5 platform, this integrated solution delivers situational awareness directly where it is needed most — in the field, on the move, and in real time.

Secure Video Service Providing Situational Awareness to Save Lives

Critical operations increasingly rely on real-time video, location, sensor, and other information. The combination of the Modirum NSC3 Secure, AI-driven Video and Push-to-talk Service with the Handsfree R5 adaptable vehicle technology is enhancing the quality and efficiency of communications across all the emergency services.

The Handsfree R5 is the new generation in mission critical communication technology solutions suitable for police cars and motorcycles, fire engines, ambulances, and marine vessels, along with coast guard, mountain rescue and other mission critical users.

"The NSC3 Video Service allows users to share video, audio and location information between teams securely and in real-time. This combined capability helps direct resources to the right locations, increasing safety and ultimately saving resources and lives."

Matthew Johnson, Managing Director Handsfree Group Ltd.

Advanced Critical Communication Live at the Emergency Tech Show (17-18 September)

"The NSC3 Video Service is already in use by many authorities and other critical organisations around Finland and is ready to be deployed also in the United Kingdom."

Michael Szücs, VP Sales at Modirum Platforms, Critical Communication

Modirum Platforms is looking forward to exhibit at the upcoming Emergency Tech Show, 17-18 September at the NEC in Birmingham, UK. At the Modirum stand B140 showcasing the Handsfree R5 and other advanced Modirum Platforms critical communication solutions.

Modirum Platforms

Modirum Platforms is a leader in delivering software for protecting and optimizing critical infrasctructure. With a focus on platform development, our mission is protect intelligent infrastructure to keep our society safe.

With 27 years of experience and a team of 250+ experts, we've successfully executed 500+ projects across 30 countries. Our expert team partners with organizations to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the industries we serve.

M COREMOTE NSC3

M COREMOTE NSC3™ is a real-time situational awareness and secure communications software platform tailored for mission critical operations.

NCS3™ enables to facilitate collaboration across various units and teams, empowering joint operations seamlessly by capturing and sharing live video from any source drones, dash cams, smart devices, body cams, IP cameras and other potential sources.

NSC3™ features patented, fastest video engine in the industry completed by secure Push-to-Talk and Messaging. NSC3™ is functional in any network that can be made available with high intelligence to throttle down frame rates and resolution when the network changes.

Handsfree Group

Handsfree Group had over 20 years' experience helping fleets operate more safely and efficiently. The company supplied and installed market-leading safety, security, and communications technology for transport, logistics, and emergency services across the UK, USA, and Middle East.

Its award-winning nationwide engineering team delivered accredited installations with minimal downtime, backed by dedicated project management. Handsfree Group also developed Datalive, a modular software suite providing telematics, CCTV, compliance tools, and audit dashboards, along with the R5 platform for mission-critical voice, data, and video.

Handsfree R5

The Handsfree R5 was introduced as the next generation of fixed vehicle mission-critical communication devices. Recognised as the first government-approved, Android Enterprise, Google-certified MCX device, it has already been deployed globally in major public safety projects as part of the wider MCX ecosystem.

The R5 delivers best-in-class performance for Voice, PTT, Data, and Video through a highly flexible and configurable platform. Ruggedised and supported by a full range of accessories, it was designed specifically for use in vehicles including cars, motorcycles, fire appliances, and marine vessels.

Modirum Platforms:

Michael Szücs, VP Sales

Mail: michael.szucs@modirumplatforms.com

Tel: +358 40 6487011

Handsfree Group:

Matthew Johnson, Managing Director

Mail: matt.johnson@handsfree.com

Tel: +44 7968 426522

