Modern Workspace Furniture Provider, Sunon, Launches New-look Website

Featuring streamlined navigation and a responsive design for both desktop and mobile users, the layout of the new website has been completely revamped. A whole host of new features including a smart search bar and three new website sections: Solutions, Resources, and Inspiration have been added so users can easily find exactly what they need.

"We are excited to be able to better service our valued customers. Through greater complementary integration of our online and offline experiences, we hope that customers realize we are always here and care about their needs," Managing Director of Sunon's International Business Center, Cindy Shi said.



"While Sunon is going global, we understand people in different regions have similarities and differences. For us, 'going global' means learning to 'go local'. This understanding is reflected in our focus on providing exceptional customer service over the past few years," she added. In the future, Sunon will hone in on specific markets with humanized design and high-quality products with localized services to gain more presence in the global arena.

As a leading office solution supplier, Sunon takes the responsibility of its role as a positive global citizen and achieves growth through sustainable practices — every piece of its furniture is designed with the environment in mind.Considering the impacts of the various materials and resources, Sunon makes green choices when design new products as well as uncover opportunities to improve existing products.

Through continued efforts on R&D, high-quality eco-friendly materials such as waterborne painting, recycled-PET felt, and PUR glue has been utilized in furniture making. Additionally, all products are packaged in recyclable materials. Currently, Sunon upholds two of the world's strictest standards for environmental impact, Green guard and FSC.

The manufacturing process is environmentally friendly as well. Sunon's production line is able to eliminate waste, efficiently manage water and energy usage and prioritize using renewable energy such as solar and wind power. A customized off-gas treatment system is used to prevent gases emitted to harm the environment. For waste heat, it is recovered by an air compressor which is then used in the product drying process and bath center. This environmentally conscious approach plays into Sunon's mission of 'Going Global, Acting Local'; ensuring that from start to finish, the company is aware of its place in the world and striving to be a positive impact.

About Sunon

Founded in 1991, Sunon has risen to the ranks of a global leader in workspace furniture. Following intensive R&D and state-of-the-art design solutions, Sunon has become a headlining manufacturer in the workspace design sector. Until now, Sunon has served 160+ global fortune 500 clients, including Google, Coca Cola, WeWork, Alibaba, Siemens, Huawei, among many others.

