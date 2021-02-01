Modern Hire's Commitment to Science and Innovation Leads to Record Year of Growth

With more than 20.5 million assessments deployed and triple digit growth in live and on-demand text interviews, Modern Hire plays critical role in helping the world return to work

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the first science-based hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, today revealed major company and platform growth in 2020 as it played a key role in helping the world return to work last year –– and will continue to do so in 2021.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world to shift to remote work, and with it, forever changed the way enterprises hire," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "As many companies shifted to completely virtual hiring for the first time in 2020, Modern Hire's science-based hiring platform provided our clients with a personalized, data-driven and smarter way to fairly, efficiently and effectively hire candidates, helping the world return to work much quicker."

In 2020 alone, 26 million candidates accessed Modern Hire from over 200 countries. Modern Hire deployed more than 20.5 million Virtual Job Tryout assessments, a 51% increase from 2019. Modern Hire saw triple digit growth in the number of live interviews and on-demand text interviews deployed, which drove an increase in the use of its interviewing technology platform in 2020.

A year of international growth and strong momentum

In July, Modern Hire acquired Sonru , an Ireland-based provider of automated video interviewing technology. The deal created the most comprehensive enterprise hiring technology product suite in the global marketplace, expanding Modern Hire's team, reach and expertise on an international level. In August, the company appointed Borchert as CEO to drive its science and technology initiatives, grow its data-driven hiring platform and oversee its global operations and strategy.

"Modern Hire is growing rapidly and leading the hiring industry with its cutting-edge, proven science and trusted technology," said Borchert. "I was thrilled to join the team in 2020 and look forward to continuing to accelerate our growth and innovation as we transform the future of hiring."

Product innovation grounded in industry-leading science and transparent, ethical AI

To reinforce its commitment to rigorous science and trusted technology, Modern Hire introduced CognitIOn by Modern Hire™ in September 2020 –– the company's industry-leading science that represents its cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in data science, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology. Built on Modern Hire's deep experience in hiring, legal know-how and candidate focus, CognitIOn drives all of the company's research, products and innovation –– and the scientists behind them –– representing the deepest and broadest talent intelligence available to hire the most diverse, engaged and qualified workforce.

"The rigorous and ongoing science powered by CognitIOn by Modern Hire, driven in large part by our team of leading Ph.D. data scientists and I-O psychologists, is absolutely critical in everything Modern Hire does," said Mike Hudy, Ph.D. and Chief Science Officer at Modern Hire. "All of our innovations from the past year reaffirm our commitment to helping our clients make more personalized, data-driven hiring decisions and provide a superior candidate experience. Ensuring the world returns to work in a safe, timely and productive fashion was top priority for us in 2020 and will continue to be our main focus as we move forward into 2021."

Modern Hire also released several new innovative products throughout the year, including:

Hiring Blueprints , which launched in April 2020 and offers six customizable workflows for over 50 critical job roles in industries including telehealth, hospitality, delivery, logistics, retail and healthcare.

, which launched in and offers six customizable workflows for over 50 critical job roles in industries including telehealth, hospitality, delivery, logistics, retail and healthcare. Automated Interview Scoring (AIS) , an on-demand video interview feature released in September 2020 that uses AI to evaluate candidate responses and provide recruiters and hiring managers with recommended scores to ensure a more fair, unbiased and complete hiring experience.

, an on-demand video interview feature released in that uses AI to evaluate candidate responses and provide recruiters and hiring managers with recommended scores to ensure a more fair, unbiased and complete hiring experience. Realistic Job Preview, New Manager and Recruiter Review Experience, and Stage Level Email Templates , which enhance the experience of everyone involved in the hiring process and enable quick and easy customization to the hiring experience, introducing a new level of configurability.

, which enhance the experience of everyone involved in the hiring process and enable quick and easy customization to the hiring experience, introducing a new level of configurability. Text-Based Assessments , a new offering that allows recruiters to apply powerful science and predictive analytics to the hiring process where it was previously not possible –– in text-based interview interactions –– to predict which candidates are at risk for turnover before they're even hired.

For more information on Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit: https://modernhire.com/platform/ .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire is a science-based hiring platform that improves hiring decisions with sophisticated candidate screening, predictive assessments and interviewing technology. Nearly half of the Fortune 100 use Modern Hire, a technology that combines AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment and interviewing technology in a single solution that integrates with leading HCM systems. CognitIOn, the nucleus of Modern Hire's platform, merges expertise in industrial-organizational psychology, talent selection science, advanced analytics, candidate experience, employment law, data science and the practical application of ethical AI. To learn more about how the company helps enterprise organizations meet the hiring challenges of today, visit www.modernhire.com.

