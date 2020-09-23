Modern Hire Introduces Three New Innovations to Reaffirm Commitment to Delivering Personal Hiring Experiences

The launch of Realistic Job Preview, New Manager and Recruiter Review Experience and Stage Level Email Templates puts more control in the hands of hiring managers, recruiters, and candidates

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wisconsin, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the all-in-one enterprise hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, today unveiled three new platform capabilities to further personalize the enterprise hiring process.

Realistic Job Preview, New Manager and Recruiter Review Experience, and Stage Level Email Templates are the latest innovations developed to enhance the experience of everyone involved in the hiring process, enterprise-wide. These three new platform experience capabilities enable quick and easy customization to the hiring experience introducing a new level of configurability.

"At Modern Hire, we are committed to continually looking for ways to improve the experience for our users, giving them the best tools at the right time and that are simple to use," said Peter Baskin, Chief Product Officer at Modern Hire. "It was very important to us to release these features directly into our platform for all clients to benefit, and to reaffirm Modern Hire's leadership in making hiring easier and more compelling for hiring managers, recruiters and candidates."

Modern Hire's new platform capabilities are comprised of the following innovations:

Realistic Job Preview for Interviews : Extends the ability to deploy Realistic Job Previews for a candidate before an on-demand interview. Used regularly in a Virtual Job Tryout, Job Previews give clients configurable candidate experiences that can now be delivered to more selection stages of the hiring process. These experiences give candidates information about the role, such as an overview of company culture and challenges and opportunities candidates may face on the job. This feature has been designed to be self-serve and easy to administer by the client to lower operating cost and complexity. It has never been easier to deliver a more realistic job experience for candidates, reducing turnover and increasing quality of hire.

: Extends the ability to deploy Realistic Job Previews for a candidate before an on-demand interview. Used regularly in a Virtual Job Tryout, Job Previews give clients configurable candidate experiences that can now be delivered to more selection stages of the hiring process. These experiences give candidates information about the role, such as an overview of company culture and challenges and opportunities candidates may face on the job. This feature has been designed to be self-serve and easy to administer by the client to lower operating cost and complexity. It has never been easier to deliver a more realistic job experience for candidates, reducing turnover and increasing quality of hire. Stage-Level Email Templates : These refreshed email templates provide recruiters, talent acquisition leaders and hiring managers with a more customized, hyper-personalized approach to communicate with candidates. By enabling configuration based on the interview stage and nuances of the job, hiring teams can provide more information about the job and organization, the interview process and where candidates stand, and company culture –– further enhancing the overall candidate experience.

: These refreshed email templates provide recruiters, talent acquisition leaders and hiring managers with a more customized, hyper-personalized approach to communicate with candidates. By enabling configuration based on the interview stage and nuances of the job, hiring teams can provide more information about the job and organization, the interview process and where candidates stand, and company culture –– further enhancing the overall candidate experience. New Manager and Recruiter Review Experience: An updated interface to Modern Hire's on-demand interview review experience provides recruiters, talent acquisition leaders and hiring managers with a more modern, efficient way to evaluate candidate interviews and streamline hiring decisions.

All three experience capabilities are powered by CognitIOn , Modern Hire's industry-leading science that is embedded in all of its products and innovation. Built on its capabilities and expertise in data science, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology, CognitIOn enables the hiring of the most diverse, engaged and qualified workforce, while also optimizing and personalizing the experience for everyone involved in the hiring process.

"The launch of these three new experience capabilities further cements Modern Hire as the market leader in driving more innovative, personalized and scientific hiring decisions," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "We're thrilled to introduce these product features to our platform, and looking forward to the enhanced experiences they will provide to our clients and their candidates."

For more information on Modern Hire's award-winning hiring platform, please visit: https://modernhire.com/platform/ .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's all-in-one enterprise hiring platform enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers. CognitIOn , the nucleus of Modern Hire's platform, merges expertise in industrial-organizational psychology, talent selection science, advanced analytics, candidate experience, employment law, data science and the practical application of ethical AI. This trusted science predicts performance, ensures fairness and automates workflow enterprise-wide, combining AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment and interviewing technology in a single SaaS solution that integrates with leading HCM systems and is trusted by 47 of the Fortune 100. Modern Hire delivers the best experience for everyone involved in the hiring process. To learn more about the company's vision for making hiring personal, visit www.modernhire.com .

