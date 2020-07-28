Modern Hire Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Automated Video Interviewing Technology Provider Sonru

Increased geographical reach furthers Modern Hire's ability to address enterprises' talent acquisition challenges now and in the future

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wisconsin, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the all-in-one enterprise hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, announced its acquisition of Sonru, an Ireland-based provider of automated video interviewing technology. The combined organization offers the most comprehensive enterprise hiring technology product suite in the global marketplace, extending Modern Hire's team, reach and expertise, and providing enhanced value to Sonru's clients.

"Modern Hire has established itself as the innovation leader trusted by known brands to modernize their virtual hiring process, with a focus on the candidate experience," said Brian Stern, President, Modern Hire. "The combination with Sonru was compelling due to our tremendous alignment in culture and values, and Sonru's success in the EMEA and APAC regions. This will increase our in-market presence in major growth geographies and enable us to better anticipate the changing needs of our global buyers. We welcome Sonru to the Modern Hire team, and look forward to supporting their clients with the strength of our technology, team and reach."

Over the past decade, Sonru has established itself as a talent acquisition technology leader within the EMEA and APAC regions. Its video interviewing solution maximizes the candidate experience and enables recruiters to replicate a live interview by replacing early-stage phone, Skype or face-to-face interviews. This cuts early stage screening time, freeing up recruiters to focus on more strategic tasks and ensuring consistency, fairness and the application of best practices. Sonru's technology reduces recruitment lifecycle time and costs by 50 percent. Its customers come from a wide variety of industry, including several Fortune Global 500 companies such as DHL, Nestlé, Qatar Airways, Rolls-Royce, UBS and Westpac.

Incorporating Sonru into the Modern Hire brand expands Modern Hire's client-facing presence to include offices and staff in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, enabling Modern Hire to serve most major regions and time zones around the world.

"The Sonru and Modern Hire union brings together two companies focused on innovation with emphasis on the candidate experience," said Ed Hendrick, founder and CEO, Sonru. "Our strategic decision to combine with Modern Hire allows us reinforce our clients' leadership in enhancing the candidate experience with Modern Hire's expanded suite of solutions. We look forward to contributing further to our clients' success with the most comprehensive enterprise hiring platform globally, empowering them to use science and data to attract and engage the right talent."

Modern Hire partners with hundreds of leading global brands – including 47 of the Fortune 100 – to modernize their virtual hiring process. The company's SaaS hiring platform supports interviewing technology, pre-hire assessments, workflow automation, AI capabilities and predictive analytics. These solutions work together to enable organizations to continuously improve hiring results for more than 300 industry-leading enterprises, including Amazon, Capital One, CVS Health, FedEx, Humana, Procter & Gamble, Siemens and Walmart, which rely on Modern Hire to hire the right candidates quickly and fairly, at scale.

"Companies are seeking better interview management solutions, and Modern Hire's acquisition of Sonru signals strength in a burgeoning market," said Madeline Laurano, founder, Aptitude Research Partners. "We're seeing companies shift course rapidly from stand-alone interview and assessment tools to more comprehensive solutions to improve quality of hire and the overall experience. Bringing Sonru under the Modern Hire brand greatly expands Modern Hire's reach and marketshare, while signaling high demand for the talent acquisition industry."

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire is the all-in-one enterprise hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven experiences for candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers. The Modern Hire platform merges trusted science with proven SaaS technology to predict performance, ensure fairness, and automate workflow—enterprise-wide. It combines AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment, and interviewing technology in a single SaaS solution that integrates with leading HCM systems. Trusted by 47 of the Fortune 100, Modern Hire transforms each step of the hiring process, from post-apply to hire and beyond. To learn more about Modern Hire's vision for making hiring personal, visit: http://www.modernhire.com .

Contact

Allison Zullo

Walker Sands, for Modern Hire

ModernHire@walkersands.com

312-241-1474

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002767/Modern_Hire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Modern Hire