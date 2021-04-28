Modern Hire Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

The internationally recognized designation confirms Modern Hire's commitment to global information security and compliance

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the first science-based hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, today announced it has earned its ISO 27001:2013 certification. The designation validates the security of Modern Hire's science-based hiring platform and reaffirms the company's commitment to providing an efficient, effective and ethical hiring experience for all parties involved in the hiring process, enterprise-wide.

ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized and respected information security management standard that specifies best practices and comprehensive security controls for technology platforms and systems. The basis of the certification is the development and implementation of a rigorous security and compliance program, which includes creating and putting into place an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

"At Modern Hire, we take the security and protection of our clients' data extremely seriously," said Robert Stephens, Chief Technology Officer at Modern Hire. "As we continue to expand internationally, it was imperative that we achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification. Obtaining the ISO certification demonstrates our commitment to security and compliance initiatives, delivering to our clients and their candidates the best and most secure science-driven hiring platform in the world."

To achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification, Modern Hire underwent an independent audit by a third-party organization to verify the safety and security of its science-driven hiring platform. The certification ensures that Modern Hire has systematically evaluated its information security risks and considered the impact of all potential threats and vulnerabilities.

With more than 170 ISO 27001:2013 certified controls within its ISMS, achieving this certification confirms that Modern Hire has designed and implemented a comprehensive set of information security and risk management controls to meet its global enterprise clients' needs on an ongoing basis.



"We are committed to superior information security at every single level of our organization," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "Achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification is further evidence that we are dedicated to providing our clients with the best science-based hiring platform that is protected in accordance with the highest possible security standards."

To learn more about Modern Hire's ISO 27001:2013 certification and other security and compliance initiatives, please click here. For more information on Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please click here.

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire is a science-based hiring platform that improves hiring decisions with sophisticated candidate screening, predictive assessments, and interviewing technology. Nearly half of the Fortune 100 use Modern Hire, a technology that combines AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment, and interviewing technology in a single solution that integrates with leading HCM systems. CognitIOn by Modern Hire™, the nucleus of the platform, merges expertise in industrial-organizational psychology, talent selection science, advanced analytics, candidate experience, employment law, data science and the practical application of ethical AI. To learn more about how the company helps enterprise organizations meet the hiring challenges of today, visit www.modernhire.com .

