Model9 Appoints Mike Canavan as VP Sales Americas to Expand Its Presence In a Critical Global Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model9, a pioneer of cloud data management for mainframe, announces that Mike Canavan has been appointed VP Sales Americas to accelerate the company's global expansion. In his role Mike will be in charge of growing the sales team, acquiring new talent, and driving Model9's GTM strategy in the Americas. He will join Model9 on its mission to help enterprises unlock siloed, mission-critical mainframe data and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Mike joins Model9 from Cohesity, where he was VP Sales. He is an experienced Global Sales Leader with a demonstrated history of success. Mike has also held senior leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara, Pure Storage, and EMC. Mike's tenure at Hitachi spanned more than 12 years, during which he assumed the Vice President of Sales role for the Emerging Solutions Business. His areas of responsibility included strategy and GTM development, sales force integration, and driving revenue growth of newly acquired technologies and strategic solutions such as Hitachi's Content Platform, Converged Platforms, Data Recovery, Cloud Solutions, and Pentaho.

The Emerging Solutions portfolio grew to $1B in annual revenues during the five-year span under his leadership. Following Hitachi Vantara, Mike led Global Sales for Pure Storage's Flashblade business; during his tenure, Flashblade grew 300% in annual revenue.

"Mike is the perfect leader to expand Model9's business in the Americas," said Dan Shprung, Model9's Chief Revenue Officer. "Mike's experience and proven track record of success building and managing teams, as well as developing and executing strategic plans, is exactly what Model9 needs to make a huge impact as we move forward with our ambitious expansion plans for 2022 and beyond. We are also confident that his knowledge of the technologies in our space will allow him to make an immediate impact on our ability to connect with our market."

"I am very excited for this huge opportunity," said Mike Canavan. "Model9's combination of cutting-edge technology, enormous potential market, and top management talent gives the company significant room for growth as it seeks to revolutionize the way mainframe data is managed in the cloud. I believe this is the right team, with the right technology, at the right time. We are at a pivotal moment in the history of the mainframe's relationship to other computing environments, and I'm looking forward to helping enterprise companies eliminate legacy mainframe hardware and software technologies so they can deliver their mainframe data to data lakes where cloud applications can access and leverage it faster, easier, and cheaper than ever before. The mission to unlock the full value of enterprise mainframe data is one I'm very passionate about."

About

Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them democratize data and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud data lakehouse, and standard APIs enable sharing data with advanced AI and analytics platforms. Additional benefits of adopting the Model9 solution is the elimination of costly and complex legacy storage (tapes and VTLs), improved data management performance in the cloud, and accelerated cloud adoption without having to perform risky, costly, and large-scale application migration projects.

Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare and retail companies. Model9 is an AWS Technology Partner and Azure IP co-sell partner as well as an IBM Business Partner. http://www.model9.io

