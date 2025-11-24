Model ML raises $75M In One of The Largest FinTech Series A Rounds In History to Transform Financial Services with AI Workflow Automation

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Model ML , the leading global AI workflow automation platform for financial services, today announced a $75 million Series A financing led by FT Partners, the global leader in FinTech investment banking. The round also includes significant participation from Y Combinator, QED, 13Books, Latitude and LocalGlobe, and comes just six months after the company's seed raise, led by LocalGlobe, and only twelve months after its launch.

"We're thrilled to announce this round with such an exceptional group of investors as we continue our mission to transform how financial institutions work. This financing enables us to accelerate global expansion and advance our AI capabilities across key financial hubs as we scale to meet rapidly growing enterprise demand," said Chaz Englander, CEO of Model ML. "We couldn't imagine a better strategic partner for us than FT Partners – Steve McLaughlin and his team have long been pioneers in leveraging data and technology in investment banking, and our tight collaboration will show how AI can redefine the entire financial advisory workflow."

"Model ML is setting a new standard for how financial institutions leverage AI to achieve superior client results," said Steve McLaughlin, Founder & CEO of FT Partners. "While we expect significant efficiency gains, the true power of Model ML lies in the insights it will unlock for our clients, investors, and the broader FinTech ecosystem. We believe Model ML will fuel the next evolution of world-class service for our clients and transparency across all stakeholders in transactions."

Addressing a Critical Market Need

Founded by brothers and repeat entrepreneurs Chaz and Arnie Englander, Model ML enables financial teams to build AI workflows that automate client-ready Word, PowerPoint, and Excel outputs directly from trusted data, in exact prior formats. This capability is applicable across entire organizations, driving group-wide deployments. It is now in use at several of the world's largest banks, asset managers and consultancies, including two of the Big Four accounting firms.

High-stakes deliverables like pitch decks, investment memos, and diligence reports are still built through slow, manual processes that strain teams and stall business momentum. Entire deal teams across all levels of seniority lose time formatting outputs and chasing down inconsistencies across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. These inefficiencies introduce reputational risk and slow decisions.

That's the gap Model ML is built to close. Model ML's agent workflows go far beyond simple data retrieval and chat interface flows. They interpret schemas, reason across multiple sources, write the code needed to extract or transform data, and generate finished, branded outputs—long PowerPoint decks, research reports, investment memos—with verification built in.

Model ML's verification capabilities are a big differentiator. The company recently ran a verification workflow, testing the AI against consultants from McKinsey and Bain on real Word and PowerPoint outputs. The consultants took over an hour to complete the task. Model ML did it in under three minutes and still caught more errors. In other words, it wasn't just 20x faster; it was more accurate.

Chaz continued, "High-stakes business runs on documents: pitch decks, diligence summaries, investment memos. But most firms still build them the hard way. Analysts spend entire weekends cross-checking numbers and formatting slides. Despite all that effort, mistakes still slip through because no one can realistically verify every data point in a 100-page deliverable. That's why we built Model ML. Our agents reason across data sources, write the code to extract and transform what's needed, and generate finished, branded outputs with verification built in. We're eliminating the grunt work so teams can focus on the analysis that actually matters."

Industry-Leading Advisors

Model ML is guided by a prestigious advisory board including:

Sir Noel Quinn (Former CEO, HSBC)

(Former CEO, HSBC) Axel Weber (Former Chairman, UBS)

(Former Chairman, UBS) Saul Nathan (Former Chairman, Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley)

(Former Chairman, Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley) Jeff McDermott (Former Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, UBS and Nomura)

(Former Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, UBS and Nomura) Philip Rickenbacher (Former CEO, Julius Baer)

(Former CEO, Julius Baer) Keith Robinson (Chairman, Tech IB, Barclays EMEA; Ex-Chief Strategy Officer @ Sage)

"Model ML is creating the blueprint for how modern financial services firms will operate," said Axel A. Weber, Former Chairman, UBS. "In today's world, precision and speed are essential, reputation and innovation are a must. Model ML delivers this at scale."

"Model ML is creating something remarkable that will transform financial services entirely," Sir Noel Quinn, Former Group CEO at HSBC. "By seamlessly integrating an intuitive, user-friendly interface with cutting-edge AI, Model ML is empowering financial professionals to work smarter, extract deeper insights, and enhance efficiency."

"Model ML has moved faster than almost any company we've seen," Colin Evans, OpenAI "Their acute product–market fit, relentless product focus, and genuine care for their customers are setting them apart. They're consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible with LLMs—and showing the world what AI in financial services can truly look like."

Customer Traction

In less than a year, Model ML has grown its customer base to include several of the largest investment banks, asset managers, and consultants in the world.

"Model ML has been a bit of a game changer for us," Fiona Satchell, Senior Managing Director, Three Hills Capital. "From automating monthly portfolio reporting updates to generating initial drafts of our investment memos, it has streamlined critical processes across the team. By removing much of the manual, repetitive work, it has freed our teams to dedicate more time to value-added analysis, sharper investment insights, and driving stronger outcomes across our portfolio."

Big 4, Deal Advisory "Model ML is generating a lot of excitement in our team. Over my 25-year career, I've seen teams spend hours on repetitive tasks and fixing errors in client-deliverable decks. Model ML is enabling us to dramatically reduce the level of effort required to check deliverables, helping save much-needed time for our teams. Beyond the product, their flexible approach to developing a solution that works for us makes them incredibly easy to work with.

Big 4, Deal Advisory "We've been blown away by Model ML's capabilities and their team. Their AI modules have not only freed up over 90% capacity during review and prep stages for our teams, but they've also demonstrated how they can achieve the same outputs with higher accuracy than if we performed the workflows manually. We know this is a crowded space, and we spent months doing our due diligence. We're confident Model ML is the right team for our needs."

Use of Investment Proceeds

This new financing will be used to accelerate global expansion and deepen AI capabilities across key financial hubs. The company will build out dedicated onboarding and customer success teams in San Francisco, New York, London, and Hong Kong to support rapid enterprise adoption.

In parallel, Model ML will scale its AI engineering and infrastructure teams in New York and London, focusing on advancing its proprietary agentic systems and workflow automation modules. These investments will ensure seamless deployment, integration, and scaling for the firm's growing roster of global banking, private equity, and consulting clients.

About Model ML

Model ML is the AI workflow builder for financial services. It enables teams to build AI Modules that automate client-ready Word, PowerPoint, and Excel outputs directly from trusted data, in exact prior formats. Founded by brothers and repeat entrepreneurs Chaz and Arnie Englander, the company is guided by a world-class advisory board and is already working with some of the largest financial institutions globally.

About FT Partners

Financial Technology Partners and its affiliates (FT Partners) is the leading global investment bank focused exclusively on FinTech, providing world-class strategic and financial advisory services to CEOs, founders, and investors across the global FinTech landscape. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York and London, the firm has advised on many of the most significant transactions in FinTech.