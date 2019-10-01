MODE: MOSCOW, an Initiative Aiming to Support Russian Designers Internationally Launches During Paris Fashion Week

Created by the Moscow Export Center and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of the city of Moscow, the MODE: MOSCOW project highlights the work of the promising fashion designers in the Russian capital.

PARIS and MOSCOW, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The showroom MODE: MOSCOW was held in Paris on 5 rue de Castiglione from September 23rd until October 1st. The full intention is to give a competitive environment, relevant to each designer and for key fashion professionals to have the chance to learn about each brand. With a variation of lux designs, as well as streetwear, one will have an abundance of options to see.

"For us MODE: MOSCOW is the first and very important project aimed at popularizing Moscow designers abroad and building relationships between brands and buyers from around the world. We believe that the collections of our talented designers soon will be presented in Browns, Saks 5th Avenue, Corso Como 10 and, DSM New York and other iconic worldwide department stores.The showroom will feature new and experienced players of the fashion industry, these are brands working in the segments of contemporary, streetwear and couture - Moscow fashion in all its diversity. So we are waiting buyers, press representative and fashionistas," Kirill Ilichev, CEO of the Moscow Export Center.

An expert council was created to select more than 25 renowned Moscow designers to partake in the project, giving a complete stylistic depiction of Russia's Fashion Industry.

To an attendance of key fashion professionals, figures from the Arts & cultural worlds and influencers, the cocktail event brought together prestigious guests - Carine Roitfeld, Suzy Menkes, Elena Perminova, Kirill Ilichev (Moscow Export Center), Masha Fedorova (Vogue Russia), Xenia Adonts, Fiona Zanetti, amongst others.

SOURCE Moscow Export Center