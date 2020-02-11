Moco Museum introduces Studio Irma - "Reflecting Forward"

- Immersive digital artist Irma de Vries opens her biggest show yet at Moco

- She shares the museum's vision of having the voice of the street be heard through art and has answered the call to honour female artists

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration between Moco and Studio Irma has resulted in a new immersive digital art exhibition that - although it will first be seen at the Moco Museum - clearly has the ambition to make many a heart beat faster on an international scale. The interactive Studio Irma - "Reflecting Forward" exhibition opens today in the museum at the Museumplein in Amsterdam.

About Studio Irma - "Reflecting Forward"

Brightly coloured lights, dance and music drive you through these interactive works of art.

These are the ingredients that bring dreams to life: infinitely variable spaces with ever-changing dimensions and ethereal works of art that communicate with each other.

Visitors feel a sense of bliss as they wander around the digital and constantly changing spaces: Diamond infinity room, Kaleidoscope, We all live in bubbles, Connecting dots and Universe.

There is no language barrier, allowing every visitor to optimally enjoy this reflecting world in their own way. Here, life is not imitated by art or vice versa; instead, the experience is a captivating celebration of the interplay between man and art, man and man, art and art.

Irma de Vries of Studio Irma: "With 'Reflecting Forward,' we are introducing a new art movement based on Connectivism. The exhibition emphasises how internet technologies such as web browsers, search engines and social media contribute to a new way of life. In it, the primary goal of art is to connect people in a world without borders."

Kim Logchies, founder and curator of Moco Museum: "Usually, we reflect by looking back on the past. With this digital art experience and the infinite connections it shows us, we reveal what the future might look like and what your role in it could be."

The influence of colour

Our early ancestors used colour to recognise ripe food. Hunger pushes one to search for food, while happiness is the reward for finding it. Over the course of millions of generations, colour has become such a reliable predictor of food that the act of eating has gradually evolved to become associated with a feeling of happiness. During the age of colonisation, bright pigments were sometimes considered closely guarded state secrets.

A new colour was developed specifically for Studio Irma's exhibition. It is a shade of pink designed to induce energy and dopamine.

Studio Irma - "Reflecting Forward" is the first of many projects coming to Moco in 2020 to celebrate female artists.

Welcome to IRMA - "Reflecting Forward"

IRMA - "Reflecting Forward": from Monday 10 February 2020

Location: Moco Museum - Honthorststraat 20, Amsterdam Museumplein

Website: www.MocoMuseum.com

About Irma de Vries

Among other things, Irma de Vries has earned national renown with her work for the Amsterdam Light Festival, where here pieces caused many people to stop and stare. Internationally, she has won several prizes for her unique video mapping.

At the Gerrit Rietveld Academy, she combined her school work with modelling; her love for fashion is a recurring element in her digital patterns.

Her art makes people feel happy, which is a quality she does not take lightly.

She has read many books about how and when people experience happiness: when seeing round shapes and bright colours, which our brain still associates at some level with the search for ripe fruit when the body is hungry.

Her life experience has made Irma a strong believer in the power of dopamine and serotonin.

She invites you to go on a journey and briefly let go of everything to become part of something bigger, where everything and everyone is connected. Her twenty years of experience combined with her technical expertise and her unique vision on art make Irma a major new player in the art world.

Credits: Andy Hendrata

SOURCE Moco Museum