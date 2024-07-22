Moby Collaborates with GMX to Boost Liquidation Risk Protection for Perpetual Traders

- Collaboration Strengthens DeFi Ecosystem with Advanced Options Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moby, an on-chain options protocol backed by its pioneering Synchronized Liquidity Engine (SLE) that offers the narrowest spreads in the market, today announced a collaboration with GMX, the largest decentralized perpetual exchange on Arbitrum and Avalanche. This collaboration aims to support insurance options for perpetual traders, providing protection against liquidation risks.

GMX, a pioneering perpetual exchange, offers traders low fees, deep liquidity, reduced liquidation risks, and transparent pricing. With close to a 100 decentralized finance integrations, GMX has built a powerful ecosystem and functions as a foundational liquidity base layer for the Arbitrum and Avalanche DeFi ecosystems.

The integration of GMX with Moby is set to offer perpetual traders insurance options to hedge against liquidation risks. This marks a significant advancement for perpetual trading, enabling traders on GMX to open positions without the concern of liquidation risks. Just as GMX set a new standard in the perpetual market with its automated market maker (AMM) model, this feature is poised to serve as another important stepping stone in advancing the market.

Moby supports optimal pricing and immediate transactions for options around the clock. Additionally, the high leverage and maximum capital efficiency help hedge liquidation risk most effectively. Unlike other options exchanges that operate independently or on centralized platforms, Moby operates on the Arbitrum Mainnet, which ensures a robust and seamless connection with GMX.

Since its alpha launch on the Arbitrum Mainnet, Moby has generated over $1.1 billion in options trade volume, achieving one of the highest trade volumes among all on-chain options protocols. It is also the first-ever options protocol to receive the Arbitrum Foundation Grant prior to mainnet launch.

"From the outset, Moby has been dedicated to fostering growth in the DeFi options ecosystem. This collaboration marks a new milestone in the broader adoption of options trading," stated Ben, Moby's CEO. We are pleased to integrate with a leading project like GMX and look forward to playing a pivotal role in developing structured products combined with various on-chain derivatives."

Moving forward, Moby's mission is to transform the sector by developing foundational infrastructure for all on-chain derivatives. To achieve this, Moby will strengthen its collaboration with GMX, a leading derivatives protocol.

About Moby

Led by a team with extensive experience in finance, blockchain, and data science, Moby is an on-chain options protocol to lead the next narrative for DeFi. Moby offers an optimized trading environment based on its pioneering SLE (Synchronized Liquidity Engine) and Dynamic Risk Premium model, which enables real-time accurate pricing, narrowest spread in the market, abundant liquidity, and Robinhood-class UI/UX.

Moby is set to provide new features such as capital efficiency improvement models, structured products, short-term options, and tokenized options positions to welcome institutions and traditional TradFi audience.

About GMX

GMX is a permissionless decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. Traders benefit from low fees, deep liquidity, reduced liquidation risks and transparent pricing. Liquidity on GMX is user-contributed, and liquidity providers earn a majority of the fees the protocol generates, without external market makers.

GMX has worked collaboratively to create a robust ecosystem, with close to a 100 decentralized finance integrations, GMX has built a powerful ecosystem and functions as a foundational liquidity base layer for the Arbitrum and Avalanche DeFi ecosystems.

